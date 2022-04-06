Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Gage Davis, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-3 win over Liberty Baptist.

Jaren Leavitt, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 6-for-6 with two doubles, two triples, six RBIs and six runs scored in 18-0 and 18-3 wins over Liberty Baptist.

Reese Lueck, Palo Verde — The senior threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Las Vegas.

Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman was 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-4 loss to Foothill.

Victor Quinonez, Spring Valley — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-3 loss to Rancho.

Softball

Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista — The junior was 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-12 loss to Centennial.

Keana Bell, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-12 win over Sierra Vista.

Leanna Cortez, Silverado — The junior was 4-for-4 with three doubles, six RBIs and three run scored in a 25-21 win over Spring Valley.

Kaitlyn Fernandez, Sierra Vista — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in a 15-12 loss to Centennial.

Hailey Gutierrez, Mojave — The junior was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in an 11-7 loss to Chaparral.

Rebecca Klepper, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 4-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in an 8-2 win over Del Sol.

Carmella Korte, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in a 15-12 win over Sierra Vista.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 4-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored in a 25-21 win over Spring Valley.

Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out eight in an 8-2 win over Del Sol.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 11, Arbor View 0 (5)

Clark 7, Boulder City 6

Desert Oasis 6, Canyon View (Utah) 5

Foothill 5, Durango 4

Moapa Valley 26, Sunrise Mountain 0 (3)

Pahranagat Valley 18, Liberty Baptist 3 (4)

Pahranagat Valley 18, Liberty Baptist 0 (3)

Palo Verde 10, Las Vegas 0 (5)

Rancho 5, Spring Valley 3

SLAM Nevada 22, Canyon Springs 0 (3)

Virgin Valley 15, Eldorado 1

Western 15, Cheyenne 0 (3)

Softball

Centennial 15, Sierra Vista 12

Chaparral 11, Mojave 7

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Del Sol 2

Doral Academy 4, Eldorado 2

Silverado 25, Spring Valley 21

