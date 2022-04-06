Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Gage Davis, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-3 win over Liberty Baptist.
Jaren Leavitt, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 6-for-6 with two doubles, two triples, six RBIs and six runs scored in 18-0 and 18-3 wins over Liberty Baptist.
Reese Lueck, Palo Verde — The senior threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Las Vegas.
Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman was 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-4 loss to Foothill.
Victor Quinonez, Spring Valley — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-3 loss to Rancho.
Softball
Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista — The junior was 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-12 loss to Centennial.
Keana Bell, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-12 win over Sierra Vista.
Leanna Cortez, Silverado — The junior was 4-for-4 with three doubles, six RBIs and three run scored in a 25-21 win over Spring Valley.
Kaitlyn Fernandez, Sierra Vista — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in a 15-12 loss to Centennial.
Hailey Gutierrez, Mojave — The junior was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in an 11-7 loss to Chaparral.
Rebecca Klepper, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 4-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in an 8-2 win over Del Sol.
Carmella Korte, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in a 15-12 win over Sierra Vista.
Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 4-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored in a 25-21 win over Spring Valley.
Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out eight in an 8-2 win over Del Sol.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 11, Arbor View 0 (5)
Clark 7, Boulder City 6
Desert Oasis 6, Canyon View (Utah) 5
Foothill 5, Durango 4
Moapa Valley 26, Sunrise Mountain 0 (3)
Pahranagat Valley 18, Liberty Baptist 3 (4)
Pahranagat Valley 18, Liberty Baptist 0 (3)
Palo Verde 10, Las Vegas 0 (5)
Rancho 5, Spring Valley 3
SLAM Nevada 22, Canyon Springs 0 (3)
Virgin Valley 15, Eldorado 1
Western 15, Cheyenne 0 (3)
Softball
Centennial 15, Sierra Vista 12
Chaparral 11, Mojave 7
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Del Sol 2
Doral Academy 4, Eldorado 2
Silverado 25, Spring Valley 21
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
