Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Centennial teammates celebrate with Alex Rhynes (6) after Rhynes scored during a boys high school baseball game against Sierra Vista on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Centennial High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Rylan Evans, Moapa Valley — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a 9-6 loss to Rancho.

Austin Lynn, Shadow Ridge — The junior was 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in an 8-7 win over Las Vegas.

Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas — The freshman threw a six-inning, three-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Carson.

Reese McBride, Foothill — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and threw a four-inning, two-hit shutout with five strikeouts in a 15-0 win over South Tahoe.

Thomas Moore, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs in an 18-3 win over Pahrump Valley.

Kamdyn Perry, Bishop Gorman — The junior got the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out 10 in six innings of a 7-3 win over Juan Diego (Utah).

Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 7-6 win over Prairie View (Colorado).

Kaden Straily, Foothill — The junior threw a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Spring Valley.

Alec Vincent, Palo Verde — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs in a 13-2 win over Silverado.

Keoni Young, Liberty — The senior was 1-for-3 with a double and threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out seven in a 1-0 loss to Nogales (Arizona).

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Birmingham (California) 18, Rancho 5 (5)

Bishop Gorman 7, Juan Diego (Utah) 3

Bonanza 7, Prairie View (Colorado) 6

Centennial 6, Nogales (Arizona) 4

Centennial 11, Sierra Vista 7

Christian Brothers (Missouri) 4, Faith Lutheran 3

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Moapa Valley 7

Doral Academy 8, Pahranagat Valley 7 (5)

Durango 13, Spring Valley 10 (6)

Eastlake (California) 9, Green Valley 1

Foothill 5, Spring Valley 0

Foothill 15, South Tahoe 0 (4)

Indian Springs 4, Pahranagat Valley 3 (5)

Las Vegas 10, Carson 0 (6)

Liberty 8, Bellflower (California) 4

Montgomery (California) 2, Coronado 1

Nogales (Arizona) 1, Liberty 0

Oceanside (California) 9, The Meadows 0

Palo Verde 13, Silverado 2 (5)

Prairie View (Colorado) 9, Palo Verde 8 (5)

Rancho 9, Moapa Valley 6

Shadow Ridge 18, Pahrump Valley 3 (4)

Shadow Ridge 8, Las Vegas 7 (6)

Softball

Bonanza 16, Clark 9

Green Valley JV 20, Clark 8

