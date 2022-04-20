Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Silverado’s Savanna Johnson (17) slides in safe past Cimarron-Memorial’s Julianne Schertzer (11) during a girls high school softball game on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Christopher Acosta-Lopez, Basic — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-9 win over Green Valley.

Jordan Almendarez, The Meadows — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-9 win over Calvary Chapel.

Alex Camorlinga, Las Vegas — The senior earned the win, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out 12 in six innings of a 3-2 win over Sierra Vista.

Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-7 win over Centennial.

Chase Duvall, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in an 11-10 loss to Coronado.

Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a double, two triples and four RBIs in a 13-4 win over Western.

Isaac Gibson, Boulder City — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-0 win over Valley.

Cody Howard, Lincoln County — The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Democracy Prep.

Jaren Leavitt, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in a 14-1 win over Round Mountain.

Benjamin Lovering, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Spring Valley.

Gavin Mansell, Desert Oasis — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in a 21-14 win over Liberty.

Chaz McNelis, Green Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-9 loss to Basic.

Traxton Phillips, Lincoln County — The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Democracy Prep.

Christian Sabagala, Bonanza — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-8 loss to Durango.

Dylan Venturini, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-10 loss to Coronado.

Stratton Waite, Virgin Valley — The junior was 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-4 win over Western.

Kyle Williamson, Palo Verde — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a 16-7 win over Centennial.

Softball

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and striking out 13 in a 4-3 loss to Spring Valley.

Johana Duarte, Eldorado — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-6 win over Mojave.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out seven in an 11-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Maesen Peshina, The Meadows — The sophomore was 7-for-7 with two doubles, three triples, 14 RBIs and three runs scored in 20-1 and 16-0 wins over Calvary Chapel.

Lynsey Thomas, The Meadows — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 20-1 win over Calvary Chapel.

Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley — The freshman threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out 10 in a 4-3 win over Doral Academy.

Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 17, Green Valley 9

Bishop Gorman 14, Rancho 0 (5)

Boulder City 16, Valley 0 (4)

Clark 13, SLAM Nevada 2 (5)

Coronado 11, Cimarron-Memorial 10

Desert Oasis 21, Liberty 14

Durango 13, Bonanza 8

Faith Lutheran 10, Spring Valley 0 (5)

Las Vegas 3, Sierra Vista 2

Lincoln County 16, Democracy Prep 1 (3)

Lincoln County 15, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

The Meadows 11, Calvary Chapel 0 (5)

The Meadows 21, Calvary Chapel 9 (5)

Moapa Valley 14, Eldorado 4 (6)

Needles 11, Williams (Arizona) 2

Pahranagat Valley 14, Round Mountain 1 (5)

Pahrump Valley 7, Canyon Springs 0 (forfeit)

Palo Verde 16, Centennial 7

Shadow Ridge 18, Doral Academy 2 (4)

Virgin Valley 13, Western 4

Softball

Chaparral 10, Del Sol 0 (6)

Eldorado 16, Mojave 6 (6)

Laughlin 24, Indian Springs 13 (5)

Lincoln County 15, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

Lincoln County 18, Democracy Prep 1 (3)

The Meadows 20, Calvary Chapel 1 (4)

The Meadows 16, Calvary Chapel 0 (3)

Silverado 11, Cimarron-Memorial 1 (5)

Spring Valley 4, Doral Academy 3

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.