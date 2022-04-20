Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Tuesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:
Baseball
Christopher Acosta-Lopez, Basic — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-9 win over Green Valley.
Jordan Almendarez, The Meadows — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-9 win over Calvary Chapel.
Alex Camorlinga, Las Vegas — The senior earned the win, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out 12 in six innings of a 3-2 win over Sierra Vista.
Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-7 win over Centennial.
Chase Duvall, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in an 11-10 loss to Coronado.
Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley — The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a double, two triples and four RBIs in a 13-4 win over Western.
Isaac Gibson, Boulder City — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-0 win over Valley.
Cody Howard, Lincoln County — The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Democracy Prep.
Jaren Leavitt, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in a 14-1 win over Round Mountain.
Benjamin Lovering, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Spring Valley.
Gavin Mansell, Desert Oasis — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in a 21-14 win over Liberty.
Chaz McNelis, Green Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-9 loss to Basic.
Traxton Phillips, Lincoln County — The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Democracy Prep.
Christian Sabagala, Bonanza — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-8 loss to Durango.
Dylan Venturini, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-10 loss to Coronado.
Stratton Waite, Virgin Valley — The junior was 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-4 win over Western.
Kyle Williamson, Palo Verde — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a 16-7 win over Centennial.
Softball
Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and striking out 13 in a 4-3 loss to Spring Valley.
Johana Duarte, Eldorado — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-6 win over Mojave.
Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing no earned runs on four hits and striking out seven in an 11-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Maesen Peshina, The Meadows — The sophomore was 7-for-7 with two doubles, three triples, 14 RBIs and three runs scored in 20-1 and 16-0 wins over Calvary Chapel.
Lynsey Thomas, The Meadows — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 20-1 win over Calvary Chapel.
Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley — The freshman threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out 10 in a 4-3 win over Doral Academy.
Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Basic 17, Green Valley 9
Bishop Gorman 14, Rancho 0 (5)
Boulder City 16, Valley 0 (4)
Clark 13, SLAM Nevada 2 (5)
Coronado 11, Cimarron-Memorial 10
Desert Oasis 21, Liberty 14
Durango 13, Bonanza 8
Faith Lutheran 10, Spring Valley 0 (5)
Las Vegas 3, Sierra Vista 2
Lincoln County 16, Democracy Prep 1 (3)
Lincoln County 15, Democracy Prep 0 (3)
The Meadows 11, Calvary Chapel 0 (5)
The Meadows 21, Calvary Chapel 9 (5)
Moapa Valley 14, Eldorado 4 (6)
Needles 11, Williams (Arizona) 2
Pahranagat Valley 14, Round Mountain 1 (5)
Pahrump Valley 7, Canyon Springs 0 (forfeit)
Palo Verde 16, Centennial 7
Shadow Ridge 18, Doral Academy 2 (4)
Virgin Valley 13, Western 4
Softball
Chaparral 10, Del Sol 0 (6)
Eldorado 16, Mojave 6 (6)
Laughlin 24, Indian Springs 13 (5)
Lincoln County 15, Democracy Prep 0 (3)
Lincoln County 18, Democracy Prep 1 (3)
The Meadows 20, Calvary Chapel 1 (4)
The Meadows 16, Calvary Chapel 0 (3)
Silverado 11, Cimarron-Memorial 1 (5)
Spring Valley 4, Doral Academy 3
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.