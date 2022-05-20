Virgin Valley, Moapa Valley to meet in 3A state baseball tourney

Rivals Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley won their Class 3A state tournament openers at Fernley High School and will play for the sixth time this season Friday.

Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley won their openers in the Class 3A state baseball tournament Thursday at Fernley High.

Moapa Valley scored five runs in the top of the second to take the lead for good in a 13-10 win over Northern Region champion Truckee. Southern Region champion Virgin Valley whipped Dayton 17-2 in four innings.

Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley will face off at 1 p.m. Friday at Fernley, with the winner advancing to the championship round at 10 a.m. Saturday. Virgin Valley is 5-0 this season against Moapa Valley.

Class 2A

Simon Tesfaye was 2-for-2 with two triples and four RBIs and threw a complete game with nine strikeouts to lead The Meadows to a 15-5 win over West Wendover to open the 2A state tournament at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Southern Region champion Mustangs will face Northern Region champion Yerington, which rallied to beat Lake Mead 8-7 in eight innings, at 1 p.m. Friday at College of Southern Nevada. Lake Mead and West Wendover will play an elimination game at 10 a.m.

Class 1A

Southern Region champion Indian Springs had little trouble with Smith Valley in a 13-3 win in five innings, and Northern Region champion Virginia City held off Pahranagat Valley 4-3 at Damonte Ranch High in the 1A state tournament.

Indian Springs and Virginia City will play at 10 a.m. Friday, with Pahranagat Valley and Smith Valley to follow in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

Softball

Class 3A

Southern Region champion Virgin Valley defeated North Valleys 8-3, and host and Northern Region champion Fernley blanked Boulder City 10-0 behind a perfect game from Mackenzie Depaoli in the 3A state tournament.

Boulder City and North Valleys will play an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by Virgin Valley taking on Fernley at 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Southern Region champion Needles scored nine runs in the third inning to rout Pershing County 15-0 before Northern League champion Yerington’s 11-run fourth was too much for The Meadows in a 13-6 decision at Bishop Gorman in the 2A state tournament.

The Meadows and Pershing County will play an elimination game at 11 a.m. before Needles and Yerington square off at 1:30 p.m. Friday at CSN.

Class 1A

Southern League champion Pahranagat Valley scored two runs in the seventh inning and one in the eighth to edge Coleville 4-3, and Northern League champion Wells scored eight runs in the third of a 13-7 win over Tonopah in the 1A state tournament at Damonte Ranch High.

Pahranagat Valley and Wells will play at 11 a.m. Friday, with Tonopah and Coleville to follow in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m.

