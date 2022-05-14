Virgin Valley wins 3A Southern Region baseball, softball titles

Virgin Valley held off Moapa Valley for the 3A Southern Region baseball championship, while its softball team blanked Boulder City to claim the crown.

Virgin Valley claimed the Class 3A Southern Region baseball and softball tournament championships Friday.

The Bulldogs edged Moapa Valley 8-6 for the baseball title and routed Boulder City 13-0 in five innings for the softball crown behind a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts from Riley Price.

Moapa Valley will meet the Northern Region tournament champion at 1 p.m. Thursday to open the state baseball tournament, followed by Virgin Valley taking on the Northern Region No. 2 at 4 p.m. at Fernley High.

Boulder City plays the Northern Region tournament champion at 2 p.m. Thursday in the state tournament, with Virgin Valley facing the Northern Region’s No. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Fernley High.

Baseball

Class 4A

No. 2D Bonanza 18, No. 4D Del Sol 0 (3) — At Bonanza, Chandler Schurley was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs, and the Bengals blanked the Dragons. Bonanza will host Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 5M Tech 19, No. 6D Mojave 1 (3) — At Tech, Jace Fobian was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs, and the Roadrunners beat the Rattlers.

No. 2M Sierra Vista 15, No. 5D Chaparral 0 (3) — At Sierra Vista, Chase Frey was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs and threw a three-inning shutout with six strikeouts as the Mountain Lions eliminated the Cowboys.

Sierra Vista will host Durango at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 4M Durango 15, No. 3D Doral Academy 0 (3) — At Doral Academy, Thomas Crafard homered and drove in four, and the Traiblazers shut out the Dragons.

Class 2A

At Needles, No. 2 The Meadows and No. 3 Lake Mead advanced to the Southern Region championship round.

Lake Mead beat No. 1 Meadows 5-3, while The Meadows beat No. 4 Lincoln County behind Tanner Woods’ five RBIs before an 8-2 win over Needles with Jordan Almendarez throwing a complete game, allowing one earned run on eight hits and striking out five.

The championship game is set for 10 a.m., with another game to follow if The Meadows wins.

Class 1A

At Indian Springs, Central League champion Indian Springs reached the championship round by beating Southern League champion Pahranagat Valley 11-4.

Pahranagat Valley later beat Tonopah 18-3 to advance and will face Indian Springs again at 10 a.m. Saturday, with another game to follow if Pahranagat Valley wins.

Softball

Class 4A

No. 4D Chaparral 4, No. 3M Tech 2 — At Tech, Taimane Laolagi-Aloy allowed no earned runs and struck out 11 in a complete game as the Cowboys beat the Roadrunners.

Chaparral will host Las Vegas at 11 a.m. Saturday. Las Vegas beat Eldorado by forfeit Friday.

No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 11, No. 5D Doral Academy 1 (6) — At Cimarron-Memorial, Destinee Lopez homered, doubled and drove in five to lift the Spartans past the Dragons.

Cimarron-Memorial will host Durango at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No. 4M Durango 17, No. 6M Cheyenne 2 (3) — At Durango, Ashley McMahon was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs to help the Trailblazers eliminate the Desert Storms.

Class 2A

At Needles, top-seeded Needles blanked No. 2 Lincoln County 10-0 to advance to the Southern Region tournament championship round, while No. 4 The Meadows won two elimination games, 17-7 over No. 3 White Pine and 13-6 over Lincoln County.

Needles and The Meadows will play for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday, with another game to follow if The Meadows wins.

Class 1A

At Indian Springs, Jersey Tsosie hit a grand slam as part of a seven-RBI day, and Pahranagat Valley whipped No. 3 Tonopah 20-5 to reach the championship round.

The Panthers will play Tonopah again, after the Muckers beat No. 2 Indian Springs 17-8. The championship game will be played at 10 a.m., with another game to follow if Tonopah wins.

