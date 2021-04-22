Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Thursday’s schedule.

Coronado's catcher Caden Denning (18) tags Bishop Gorman's Demitri Diamant (5) for an out at home plate in the fourth inning of the baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Wednesday’s best

Wednesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances and scores and Thursday’s scheduled games:

Baseball

Aric Anderson, Palo Verde: The senior was 1-for-3 with a walk-off three-run homer and two runs scored in a 7-6 win over Spring Valley.

Chase Gallegos, Liberty: The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-6 win over Centennial.

Hunter Katschke, Basic: The senior was 3-for-5 with a double, threw six shutout innings and struck out seven in a 17-3 win over Arbor View.

Andrew Overland, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings in a 7-6 win over Faith Lutheran.

Chandler Schurley, Bonanza: The junior was 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-6 win over Tech.

Tyler Whitaker, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-2 win over Coronado.

Softball

Breiana Bonkavich, Shadow Ridge: The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in a 9-7 win over Green Valley.

Jocelyn Coleman, Western: The freshman was 5-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and five runs scored in a 30-17 win over Del Sol.

Kalsey Kekahuana-Lopes, Sierra Vista: The senior was 4-for-4 with a triple, a home run, six RBIs and four runs scored in an 18-5 win over Basic.

Alyssa Lybert, Palo Verde: The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in an 8-4 win over Desert Oasis.

Lily Mader, Valley: The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 14-13 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Alayna Richardson, Rancho: The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in a 14-3 win over Liberty.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Palo Verde 7, Spring Valley 6

Liberty 9, Centennial 6

Rancho 8, Green Valley 6

Bishop Gorman 12, Coronado 2 (5)

Cimarron-Memorial 7, Faith Lutheran 6

Bonanza 12, Tech 6

Basic 17, Arbor View 3

Foothill 17, Chaparral 2 (4)

Silverado 26, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Softball

Shadow Ridge 9, Green Valley 7

Coronado 4, Foothill 1

Palo Verde 8, Desert Oasis 4

Rancho 14, Liberty 3

Cimarron-Memorial 11, Chaparral 1 (6)

Sierra Vista 18, Basic 5 (5)

Legacy 17, Eldorado 0 (4)

Durango 24, Cheyenne 1 (3)

Silverado 20, Mojave 0 (4)

Tech 17, Spring Valley 4 (5)

Virgin Valley 12, Clark 0 (6)

Western 30, Del Sol 17 (5)

Pahrump Valley 19, Boulder City 18

Valley 14, Sunrise Mountain 13

Lincoln County 14, JV Pahrump Valley 7

Thursday’s schedule

All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted

Baseball

Faith Lutheran at Centennial

Palo Verde at Green Valley

Coronado at Basic

Arbor View at Las Vegas

Bishop Gorman at Rancho

Cimarron-Memorial at Spring Valley

Virgin Valley at Clark

Pahrump Valley at Eldorado

Boulder City at Sunrise Mountain

SLAM Nevada at Western

The Meadows at Needles (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball

Clark at Boulder City

Aquinas (Calif.) at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Durango at Mojave

Desert Pines at Virgin Valley

SLAM Nevada at Sunrise Mountain

Moapa Valley at Valley

The Meadows at Needles (DH), 1 p.m.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.