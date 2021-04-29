Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action, and look forward to Thursday’s schedule.
Wednesday’s best
Wednesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances.
Baseball
Chris Cascardo, Coronado: The senior was 3-for-5 with three RBIs in an 11-9 loss to Faith Lutheran.
Demitri Diamont, Bishop Gorman: The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in a 7-6 win over Basic.
Karthik Gondy, Palo Verde: The senior was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks in an 8-1 win over Desert Oasis.
Zane Kelly, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs scored and three walks in an 11-9 win over Coronado.
Ty Southisene, Basic: The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 7-6 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Softball
Jill Colgan, Rancho: The sophomore was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over Basic.
Kimberly Hernandez, Shadow Ridge: The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in a 9-3 win over Arbor View.
Alyssa Lybbert, Palo Verde: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, two triples, five RBIs and a run scored in a 9-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Avari Morris, Green Valley: The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and threw a complete-game four-hitter in a 6-1 win over Coronado.
Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran: The freshman threw a five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Foothill.
Wednesday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 7, Basic 6
Rancho 5, Arbor View 4 (8)
Faith Lutheran 11, Coronado 9
Green Valley 5, Las Vegas 1
Palo Verde 8, Desert Oasis 1
Liberty 14, Spring Valley 4 (6)
Valley 11, Western 5
Pahrump Valley 14, Clark 3 (6)
Boulder City 15, SLAM Nevada (4)
The Meadows 13, Pahranagat Valley 1 (5)
The Meadows 9, Pahranagat Valley 7 (4)
Softball
Centennial 7, Desert Oasis 5
Shadow Ridge 9, Arbor View 3
Green Valley 6, Coronado 1
Palo Verde 9, Sierra Vista 0
Rancho 12, Basic 0 (5)
Silverado 17, Cimarron-Memorial 2 (3)
Moapa Valley 9, Boulder City 8 (8)
Virgin Valley 19, Valley 5 (5)
Eldorado 14, Mojave 2 (6)
Chaparral 22, Del Sol 0 (3)
Pahranagat Valley 13, The Meadows 3 (5)
Pahranagat Valley 20, The Meadows 10 (5)
Thursday’s schedule
All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted
Baseball
Shadow Ridge at Foothill
Sierra Vista at Chaparral
Valley at SLAM Nevada
Moapa Valley at Clark
Boulder City at Pahrump Valley
Mojave at Del Sol
Bonanza at Desert Pines
Virgin Valley at Eldorado
Liberty Baptist at Beaver Dam (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball
Green Valley at Centennial
Palo Verde at Arbor View
Coronado at Faith Lutheran
Shadow Ridge at Foothill
Liberty at Sierra Vista
Desert Oasis at Basic
Durango at Western
Silverado at Eldorado
Pahrump Valley at Clark
Mojave at Del Sol
SLAM Nevada at Desert Pines
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal