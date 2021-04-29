Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action, and look forward to Thursday’s schedule.

Green Velley's Angelina Ortega (6) hits the ball for a single in the fourth inning of a softball game against Coronado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Wednesday’s best

Wednesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances.

Baseball

Chris Cascardo, Coronado: The senior was 3-for-5 with three RBIs in an 11-9 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Demitri Diamont, Bishop Gorman: The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in a 7-6 win over Basic.

Karthik Gondy, Palo Verde: The senior was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks in an 8-1 win over Desert Oasis.

Zane Kelly, Faith Lutheran: The sophomore was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs scored and three walks in an 11-9 win over Coronado.

Ty Southisene, Basic: The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 7-6 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Softball

Jill Colgan, Rancho: The sophomore was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over Basic.

Kimberly Hernandez, Shadow Ridge: The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in a 9-3 win over Arbor View.

Alyssa Lybbert, Palo Verde: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, two triples, five RBIs and a run scored in a 9-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Avari Morris, Green Valley: The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and threw a complete-game four-hitter in a 6-1 win over Coronado.

Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran: The freshman threw a five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Foothill.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 7, Basic 6

Rancho 5, Arbor View 4 (8)

Faith Lutheran 11, Coronado 9

Green Valley 5, Las Vegas 1

Palo Verde 8, Desert Oasis 1

Liberty 14, Spring Valley 4 (6)

Valley 11, Western 5

Pahrump Valley 14, Clark 3 (6)

Boulder City 15, SLAM Nevada (4)

The Meadows 13, Pahranagat Valley 1 (5)

The Meadows 9, Pahranagat Valley 7 (4)

Softball

Centennial 7, Desert Oasis 5

Shadow Ridge 9, Arbor View 3

Green Valley 6, Coronado 1

Palo Verde 9, Sierra Vista 0

Rancho 12, Basic 0 (5)

Silverado 17, Cimarron-Memorial 2 (3)

Moapa Valley 9, Boulder City 8 (8)

Virgin Valley 19, Valley 5 (5)

Eldorado 14, Mojave 2 (6)

Chaparral 22, Del Sol 0 (3)

Pahranagat Valley 13, The Meadows 3 (5)

Pahranagat Valley 20, The Meadows 10 (5)

Thursday’s schedule

All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted

Baseball

Shadow Ridge at Foothill

Sierra Vista at Chaparral

Valley at SLAM Nevada

Moapa Valley at Clark

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley

Mojave at Del Sol

Bonanza at Desert Pines

Virgin Valley at Eldorado

Liberty Baptist at Beaver Dam (DH), 1 p.m.

Softball

Green Valley at Centennial

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Coronado at Faith Lutheran

Shadow Ridge at Foothill

Liberty at Sierra Vista

Desert Oasis at Basic

Durango at Western

Silverado at Eldorado

Pahrump Valley at Clark

Mojave at Del Sol

SLAM Nevada at Desert Pines

