Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Thursday’s schedule.

Green Valley's Ava Mearideth (5) high fives coach Tony Perez after a single in the third inning of a softball game against Coronado at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Wednesday’s best

Baseball

Jack Branham, Bonanza: The senior was 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 16-0 win over Del Sol.

Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman: The junior was 4-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-3 win over Faith Lutheran.

Tommy DiLandri, Palo Verde: The senior was 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-8 win over Centennial.

Tyler Terk, Spring Valley: The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, six RBIs and a run scored in a 13-12 win over Las Vegas.

Peter Torbicki, Sierra Vista: The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-1 win over Durango.

Jacob Walsh, Desert Oasis: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and three runs scored, allowed no earned runs in four innings and struck out seven to the get the win in a 14-1 victory over Rancho.

Softball

Kyla Acres, Palo Verde: The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in a 10-1 win over Rancho.

Julia Bilodeau, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 4-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored in a 17-1 win over Eldorado.

Jordyn Ramos, Centennial: The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple, stolen base and four RBIs in a 10-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Callie Stoker, Durango: The sophomore was 4-for-6 with a double, home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 23-10 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Kiana Turenne, Spring Valley: The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 19-3 win over Del Sol.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Palo Verde 10, Centennial 8

Coronado 7, Arbor View 6

Green Valley 4, Basic 3

Liberty 11, Cimarron-Memorial 5

Desert Oasis 14, Rancho 1 (6)

Bishop Gorman 16, Faith Lutheran 3 (6)

Silverado 8, Tech 4

Legacy 6, Foothill 3

Sierra Vista 12, Durango 1 (5)

Bonanza 16, Del Sol 0 (4)

Shadow Ridge 28, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Pahrump Valley 15, SLAM Nevada 0 (3)

Lake Mead 15, Indian Springs 0 (3)

Softball

Green Valley 6, Faith Lutheran 4

Shadow Ridge 4, Desert Oasis 3

Arbor View 10, Coronado 2

Palo Verde 10, Rancho 1

Tech 11, Legacy 10 (8)

Centennial 10, Sierra Vista 0 (5)

Bishop Gorman 17, Eldorado 1 (5)

Silverado 11, Las Vegas 1 (5)

Basic 16, Liberty 5 (6)

Durango 23, Cimarron-Memorial 10 (6)

Spring Valley 19, Del Sol 3 (4)

Valley 14, Sunrise Mountain 4 (5)

Virgin Valley 10, Clark 0 (5)

Lake Mead 15, Indian Springs 0 (3)

Laughlin 20, Mountain View 5 (4)

Laughlin 19, Mountain View 4 (4)

Thursday’s schedule

All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted

Baseball

Sierra Vista at Silverado

Tech at Foothill

Chaparral at Durango

Shadow Ridge at Del Sol

Legacy at Desert Pines

Valley at Boulder City

Moapa Valley at Western

Virgin Valley at SLAM Nevada

Liberty Baptist at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Coronado at Shadow Ridge

Centennial at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Rancho at Desert Oasis

Basic at Green Valley

Liberty at Arbor View

Foothill at Palo Verde

Del Sol at Bishop Gorman

Cimarron-Memorial at Las Vegas

Eldorado at Durango

Silverado at Cheyenne

Chaparral at Tech

Western at Legacy

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City

SLAM Nevada at Moapa Valley

Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal