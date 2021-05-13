Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Thursday’s schedule.
Wednesday’s best
Wednesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances.
Baseball
Jack Branham, Bonanza: The senior was 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 16-0 win over Del Sol.
Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman: The junior was 4-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-3 win over Faith Lutheran.
Tommy DiLandri, Palo Verde: The senior was 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 10-8 win over Centennial.
Tyler Terk, Spring Valley: The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, six RBIs and a run scored in a 13-12 win over Las Vegas.
Peter Torbicki, Sierra Vista: The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-1 win over Durango.
Jacob Walsh, Desert Oasis: The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and three runs scored, allowed no earned runs in four innings and struck out seven to the get the win in a 14-1 victory over Rancho.
Softball
Kyla Acres, Palo Verde: The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in a 10-1 win over Rancho.
Julia Bilodeau, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 4-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored in a 17-1 win over Eldorado.
Jordyn Ramos, Centennial: The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple, stolen base and four RBIs in a 10-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Callie Stoker, Durango: The sophomore was 4-for-6 with a double, home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 23-10 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Kiana Turenne, Spring Valley: The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 19-3 win over Del Sol.
Wednesday’s scores
Baseball
Palo Verde 10, Centennial 8
Coronado 7, Arbor View 6
Green Valley 4, Basic 3
Liberty 11, Cimarron-Memorial 5
Desert Oasis 14, Rancho 1 (6)
Bishop Gorman 16, Faith Lutheran 3 (6)
Silverado 8, Tech 4
Legacy 6, Foothill 3
Sierra Vista 12, Durango 1 (5)
Bonanza 16, Del Sol 0 (4)
Shadow Ridge 28, Desert Pines 0 (3)
Pahrump Valley 15, SLAM Nevada 0 (3)
Lake Mead 15, Indian Springs 0 (3)
Softball
Green Valley 6, Faith Lutheran 4
Shadow Ridge 4, Desert Oasis 3
Arbor View 10, Coronado 2
Palo Verde 10, Rancho 1
Tech 11, Legacy 10 (8)
Centennial 10, Sierra Vista 0 (5)
Bishop Gorman 17, Eldorado 1 (5)
Silverado 11, Las Vegas 1 (5)
Basic 16, Liberty 5 (6)
Durango 23, Cimarron-Memorial 10 (6)
Spring Valley 19, Del Sol 3 (4)
Valley 14, Sunrise Mountain 4 (5)
Virgin Valley 10, Clark 0 (5)
Lake Mead 15, Indian Springs 0 (3)
Laughlin 20, Mountain View 5 (4)
Laughlin 19, Mountain View 4 (4)
Thursday’s schedule
All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted
Baseball
Sierra Vista at Silverado
Tech at Foothill
Chaparral at Durango
Shadow Ridge at Del Sol
Legacy at Desert Pines
Valley at Boulder City
Moapa Valley at Western
Virgin Valley at SLAM Nevada
Liberty Baptist at Pahranagat Valley (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Coronado at Shadow Ridge
Centennial at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Rancho at Desert Oasis
Basic at Green Valley
Liberty at Arbor View
Foothill at Palo Verde
Del Sol at Bishop Gorman
Cimarron-Memorial at Las Vegas
Eldorado at Durango
Silverado at Cheyenne
Chaparral at Tech
Western at Legacy
Pahrump Valley at Boulder City
SLAM Nevada at Moapa Valley
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal