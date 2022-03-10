61°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2022 - 9:11 pm
 
Basic’s Tate Southisene celebrates after successfully sliding into second base while Cen ...
Basic’s Tate Southisene celebrates after successfully sliding into second base while Centennial’s Noa Oyodamari returns the ball during a high school baseball game at Basic High School on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Tyler Avery, Bishop Gorman — The senior allowed one unearned run with eight strikeouts in a complete-game 7-1 win over Green Valley.

Ujyo Biles, Legacy — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored in a 14-4 win over Spring Valley.

Samuel Horne, Shadow Ridge — The senior allowed one hit and struck out five in 2⅔ innings to earn the save in a 4-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Isaiah Mercado, Legacy — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 8-7 win over Rancho.

Mason Neville, Basic — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in a 6-5 win over Centennial.

Misael Pelayo, Eldorado — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a 4-4 tie against Sierra Vista.

J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, one RBI and two runs scored in a 4-4 tie against Eldorado.

Softball

Madisen Berg, Basic — The senior was 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-16 loss to Sierra Vista.

Annie Finch, Arbor View — The senior threw a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Rancho.

Reagan Foglia, Sierra Vista — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-16 win over Basic.

Jasmyn Lara, Coronado — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Palo Verde.

Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and six RBIs in a 15-0 win over Western.

Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in a 6-3 win over Faith Lutheran.

Avery O, Faith Lutheran — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in a 6-3 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 6, Centennial 5

Bishop Gorman 7, Green Valley 1

Bonanza 5, Boulder City 4

Eldorado 4, Sierra Vista 4

Legacy 14, Spring Valley 4

Legacy 8, Rancho 7

The Meadows 11, Clark 5

Shadow Ridge 4, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Tech 19, Del Sol 0 (3 innings)

Softball

Arbor View 3, Rancho 0

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Western 0

Clovis (Calif.) 8, Bishop Gorman 0 (5 innings)

Palo Verde 7, Coronado 6

Shadow Ridge 6, Faith Lutheran 3

Sierra Vista 17, Basic 16

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

