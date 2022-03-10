Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Basic’s Tate Southisene celebrates after successfully sliding into second base while Centennial’s Noa Oyodamari returns the ball during a high school baseball game at Basic High School on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Tyler Avery, Bishop Gorman — The senior allowed one unearned run with eight strikeouts in a complete-game 7-1 win over Green Valley.

Ujyo Biles, Legacy — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored in a 14-4 win over Spring Valley.

Samuel Horne, Shadow Ridge — The senior allowed one hit and struck out five in 2⅔ innings to earn the save in a 4-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Isaiah Mercado, Legacy — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 8-7 win over Rancho.

Mason Neville, Basic — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in a 6-5 win over Centennial.

Misael Pelayo, Eldorado — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a 4-4 tie against Sierra Vista.

J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, one RBI and two runs scored in a 4-4 tie against Eldorado.

Softball

Madisen Berg, Basic — The senior was 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-16 loss to Sierra Vista.

Annie Finch, Arbor View — The senior threw a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Rancho.

Reagan Foglia, Sierra Vista — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-16 win over Basic.

Jasmyn Lara, Coronado — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Palo Verde.

Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and six RBIs in a 15-0 win over Western.

Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in a 6-3 win over Faith Lutheran.

Avery O, Faith Lutheran — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in a 6-3 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 6, Centennial 5

Bishop Gorman 7, Green Valley 1

Bonanza 5, Boulder City 4

Eldorado 4, Sierra Vista 4

Legacy 14, Spring Valley 4

Legacy 8, Rancho 7

The Meadows 11, Clark 5

Shadow Ridge 4, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Tech 19, Del Sol 0 (3 innings)

Softball

Arbor View 3, Rancho 0

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Western 0

Clovis (Calif.) 8, Bishop Gorman 0 (5 innings)

Palo Verde 7, Coronado 6

Shadow Ridge 6, Faith Lutheran 3

Sierra Vista 17, Basic 16

