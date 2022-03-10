Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Baseball
Tyler Avery, Bishop Gorman — The senior allowed one unearned run with eight strikeouts in a complete-game 7-1 win over Green Valley.
Ujyo Biles, Legacy — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored in a 14-4 win over Spring Valley.
Samuel Horne, Shadow Ridge — The senior allowed one hit and struck out five in 2⅔ innings to earn the save in a 4-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Isaiah Mercado, Legacy — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in an 8-7 win over Rancho.
Mason Neville, Basic — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in a 6-5 win over Centennial.
Misael Pelayo, Eldorado — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a 4-4 tie against Sierra Vista.
J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, one RBI and two runs scored in a 4-4 tie against Eldorado.
Softball
Madisen Berg, Basic — The senior was 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-16 loss to Sierra Vista.
Annie Finch, Arbor View — The senior threw a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Rancho.
Reagan Foglia, Sierra Vista — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-16 win over Basic.
Jasmyn Lara, Coronado — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Palo Verde.
Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and six RBIs in a 15-0 win over Western.
Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in a 6-3 win over Faith Lutheran.
Avery O, Faith Lutheran — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in a 6-3 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Wednesday’s scores
Baseball
Basic 6, Centennial 5
Bishop Gorman 7, Green Valley 1
Bonanza 5, Boulder City 4
Eldorado 4, Sierra Vista 4
Legacy 14, Spring Valley 4
Legacy 8, Rancho 7
The Meadows 11, Clark 5
Shadow Ridge 4, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Tech 19, Del Sol 0 (3 innings)
Softball
Arbor View 3, Rancho 0
Cimarron-Memorial 15, Western 0
Clovis (Calif.) 8, Bishop Gorman 0 (5 innings)
Palo Verde 7, Coronado 6
Shadow Ridge 6, Faith Lutheran 3
Sierra Vista 17, Basic 16
