Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Devon Aguigui-Green, Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double and threw a four-inning shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 15-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Demitri Diamant, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-4 win over Mountain Ridge (Ariz.).

Chase Frey, Sierra Vista — The junior was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs in a 19-0 win over Desert Pines.

Jack Lewandowski, Clark — The sophomore threw a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Western.

Logan Meusy, Liberty — The senior was 5-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored in a 9-1 win over Las Vegas.

Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-4 win over Mountain Ridge (Ariz.).

Tyson Owens, Bonanza — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in a 9-1 win over Foothill.

Caleb Paule, Eldorado — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and five runs scored in a 25-0 win over Canyon Springs.

Derek Render, Boulder City — The sophomore was 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 19-4 win over Cheyenne.

Phillip Shamburger — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in a 9-1 win over Las Vegas.

Cooper Sheff, Basic — The junior was 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored in a 13-8 loss to Horizon (Ariz.).

Dylan Spencer, Boulder City — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored in a 19-4 win over Cheyenne.

Noah Tschopp, Rancho — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 19-6 loss to Coronado.

Doug Wong, Coronado — The junior was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored in a 19-6 win over Rancho.

David Zona, Sierra Vista — The senior threw a three-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 19-0 win over Desert Pines.

Softball

Desiree Jefferson, Legacy — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in a 12-2 win over Silverado.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in a 12-2 loss to Legacy.

Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-0 win over Indian Springs.

Kristin Raudez, Legacy — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in a 12-2 win over Silverado.

Billie Wile, Cimarron-Memorial — The freshman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored; threw a three-inning shutout, allowing two hits and striking out five in a 15-0 win over Indian Springs.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 9, Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) 4

Bonanza 9, Foothill 1

Boulder City 19, Cheyenne 4 (3)

Clark 6, Western 0

Coronado 19, Rancho 6 (6)

Eldorado 25, Canyon Springs 0 (3)

Faith Lutheran 6, Palo Verde 3

Horizon (Ariz.) 13, Basic 8

Liberty 9, Las Vegas 1

Sierra Vista 19, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0 (4)

Virgin Valley 5, SLAM Nevada 2

Softball

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Indian Springs 0 (3)

Legacy 12, Silverado 2 (6)

