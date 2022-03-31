Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Bishop Gorman’s Justin Crawford (3) runs home for a run against Liberty during a baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-5 win over Liberty.

Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Canyon Springs.

Chase Frey, Sierra Vista — The junior got the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out 12 in five innings of a 9-5 win over The Meadows.

Jet Gilliam, Desert Oasis — The junior was 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs in a 4-3 win over Spring Valley.

Dylan Hayden, Eldorado — The sophomore threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout, striking out six in a 10-0 win over Valley.

Jordan Metzger, Desert Oasis — The senior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on three hits and striking out seven in a 4-3 win over Spring Valley.

Weston Petty, Clark — The senior was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs and got the win with 2 2/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out two in an 11-8 win over Virgin Valley.

Softball

Hailey Gutierrez, Mojave — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two runs scored in an 11-7 win over Del Sol.

Paisley Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and threw a four-inning, two-hit shutout, striking out six in a 15-0 win over Eldorado.

Carlee Melton, Spring Valley — The freshman was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-1 win over Chaparral.

Jenna Ortiz, The Meadows — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 21-6 win over Sierra Vista JV.

Haileigh Siegel, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-2 win over Doral Academy.

Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out 12 in a 15-2 win over Doral Academy.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 5, Coronado 4

Bishop Gorman 8, Liberty 5

Boulder City 18, Sunrise Mountain 0

Clark 11, Virgin Valley 8

Desert Oasis 4, Spring Valley 3

Eldorado 10, Valley 0 (5)

Faith Lutheran 7, Arbor View 0 (forfeit)

Foothill 15, Mojave 0 (3)

Las Vegas 14, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Moapa Valley 11, SLAM Nevada 8

Pahrump Valley 18, Cheyenne 0

Palo Verde 4, Green Valley 3

Sierra Vista 9, The Meadows 5

Western 15, Canyon Springs 0 (4)

Softball

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Doral Academy 2

Mojave 11, Del Sol 7

Silverado 15, Eldorado 0 (4)

Spring Valley 9, Chaparral 1

The Meadows 21, Sierra Vista JV 6 (3)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.