Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Michael Brown, Shadow Ridge — The junior was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-0 win over Rancho.

Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The junior was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs in an 11-3 loss to La Jolla (Calif.).

Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-3 win over South Tahoe.

Thomas Moore, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-0 win over Rancho.

Isaac Moreno, Las Vegas — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-1 win over Prairie View (Colo.).

Maddox Riske, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-6 win over Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.).

Nico Rivera, Palo Verde — The senior earned the win, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out seven in six innings of an 8-0 win over Durango.

Benjamin Schroeder, Faith Lutheran — The junior earned the win by allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out four in five innings of a 4-1 win over Vauxhall (Canada).

Casey Tabula, Liberty — The senior was 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in a 12-5 win over Pahrump Valley.

Dylan Venturini, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior threw a five-inning complete game, allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out 12 in a 14-3 win over South Tahoe.

Kekoa Young, Liberty — The freshman earned the win by allowing no earned runs on two hits and striking out three in 4⅔ innings of a 12-1 win over Carson.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Bellflower (Calif.) 7, Arbor View 5

Bishop Gorman 9, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 6

Bonanza 10, Spring Valley 7

Canyon Crest (Calif.) 12, Green Valley 2

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Foothill 1

Cimarron-Memorial 14, South Tahoe 3 (5)

Coronado 3, Rancho Buena Vista (Calif.) 2

Faith Lutheran 4, Vauxhall (Canada) 1

La Jolla (Calif.) 11, The Meadows 3

Las Vegas 16, Prairie View (Colo.) 1 (3)

Liberty 12, Carson 1 (5)

Liberty 12, Pahrump Valley 5

Moapa Valley 12, Carson 2

Nogales (Ariz.) 7, Las Vegas 6

Nogales (Ariz.) 5, Sierra Vista 2

Palo Verde 7, Birmingham (Calif.) 5

Palo Verde 8, Durango 0

Shadow Ridge 11, Rancho 0

Softball

Bonanza 22, Clark 5 (3)

