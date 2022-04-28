Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs in a 16-0 win over Las Vegas.
Demitri Diamant, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 12-4 win over Arbor View.
Isaac Gibson, Boulder City — The junior was 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs and threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out nine in a 5-4 win over Clark.
Luke Hughes, Tech — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-12 loss to Sierra Vista.
Logan Parker, Needles — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-4 win over Lake Mead.
Ariel Rodriguez, Sierra Vista — The senior was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-12 win over Tech.
Collin Smith, Needles — The sophomore got the win, allowing no earned runs on one hit and striking out eight in a 5-1 win over Lake Mead.
J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-12 win over Tech.
Brandon Swanson, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, an RBI and three runs scored in an 11-3 win over Desert Oasis.
Softball
Brooklynn Braun, Rancho — The freshman threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits and striking out 14 in a 10-1 win over Basic.
Corinne Chocoteco, Mojave — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in an 18-14 loss to Del Sol.
Mia Elicerio, Rancho — The senior was 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in a 10-1 win over Basic.
Anijha Hudson, Mojave — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored in an 18-14 loss to Del Sol.
Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, an RBI and three runs scored in an 8-6 loss to Spring Valley.
Paisley Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-1 win over Eldorado.
Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Doral Academy.
Wednesday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 12, Arbor View 4
Bonanza 16, Mojave 1 (4)
Boulder City 5, Clark 4
Centennial 12, Coronado 6
Faith Lutheran 11, Desert Oasis 3
Needles 11, Lake Mead 4
Needles 5, Lake Mead 1
Pahrump Valley 18, Valley 0 (3)
Palo Verde 16, Las Vegas 0 (4)
Sierra Vista 17, Tech 12
SLAM Nevada 18, Canyon Springs 1 (3)
Western 6, Cheyenne 2
Softball
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Doral Academy 0
Del Sol 18, Mojave 14
Rancho 10, Basic 1
Silverado 17, Eldorado 1 (4)
Spring Valley 8, Chaparral 6
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.