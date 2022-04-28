80°F
Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2022 - 8:22 pm
 
Bishop Gorman's Demitri Diamant (5) and his teammates celebrate during a baseball game at Cimar ...
Bishop Gorman's Demitri Diamant (5) and his teammates celebrate during a baseball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wednesday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs in a 16-0 win over Las Vegas.

Demitri Diamant, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 12-4 win over Arbor View.

Isaac Gibson, Boulder City — The junior was 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs and threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out nine in a 5-4 win over Clark.

Luke Hughes, Tech — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-12 loss to Sierra Vista.

Logan Parker, Needles — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-4 win over Lake Mead.

Ariel Rodriguez, Sierra Vista — The senior was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-12 win over Tech.

Collin Smith, Needles — The sophomore got the win, allowing no earned runs on one hit and striking out eight in a 5-1 win over Lake Mead.

J.T. Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-12 win over Tech.

Brandon Swanson, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, an RBI and three runs scored in an 11-3 win over Desert Oasis.

Softball

Brooklynn Braun, Rancho — The freshman threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits and striking out 14 in a 10-1 win over Basic.

Corinne Chocoteco, Mojave — The senior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in an 18-14 loss to Del Sol.

Mia Elicerio, Rancho — The senior was 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in a 10-1 win over Basic.

Anijha Hudson, Mojave — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored in an 18-14 loss to Del Sol.

Taimane Laolagi-Aloy, Chaparral — The sophomore was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, an RBI and three runs scored in an 8-6 loss to Spring Valley.

Paisley Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 17-1 win over Eldorado.

Makenna Webber, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Doral Academy.

Wednesday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 12, Arbor View 4

Bonanza 16, Mojave 1 (4)

Boulder City 5, Clark 4

Centennial 12, Coronado 6

Faith Lutheran 11, Desert Oasis 3

Needles 11, Lake Mead 4

Needles 5, Lake Mead 1

Pahrump Valley 18, Valley 0 (3)

Palo Verde 16, Las Vegas 0 (4)

Sierra Vista 17, Tech 12

SLAM Nevada 18, Canyon Springs 1 (3)

Western 6, Cheyenne 2

Softball

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Doral Academy 0

Del Sol 18, Mojave 14

Rancho 10, Basic 1

Silverado 17, Eldorado 1 (4)

Spring Valley 8, Chaparral 6

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

