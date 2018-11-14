85°F
Boys Basketball

2018-19 Beatty Boys Basketball Capsule

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 3:24 pm
 

BEATTY

Head coach: Steven Sullivan, fifth season (36-33 career at Beatty)

2017-18 record: 6-8 (3-6 1A Southern/tied seventh)

Returning lettermen (starters): Five (three)

Top players: Alan Sandoval (Sr.), Jacob Henry (Sr.), Geo Maldonado (Sr.), Jorge Leon (Jr.), Fabian Perez (Jr.)

Outlook: The Hornets return five lettermen from a squad that missed out on a playoff berth last year.

“Last season was a disappointment, and I’m not saying anything the boys wouldn’t say themselves,” Sullivan said. “We have higher expectations coming into this season.

“We’re ready to put forth the work and are excited to see what we can do.”

