2018-19 Bishop Gorman Boys Basketball Capsule

The Gaels return three starters and five of their top seven players from last season.

Noah Taitz is one of three returning starters for the Gaels. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

BISHOP GORMAN

Head coach: Grant Rice, 18th season (446-94 career at Gorman)

2017-18 record: 29-4 (12-0 Southwest/first)

Returning lettermen (starters): Ten (three)

Top players: G Zaon Collins (So.), G Noah Taitz (Jr.), G Chance Michels (Sr.), G Will McClendon (So.), C Isaiah Cottrell (Jr.), F Braden Lamar (Jr.), F Mwani Wilkinson (Jr.)

Outlook: Taitz (17 points per game) and Cottrell (12 ppg, 10 rebounds per game, 3 blocks per game) highlight a group of 10 returning lettermen for the Gaels, who have won the last seven large-school state titles.

“We have three returning starters and five of our top seven guys back from last year,” Rice said. “It should be an exciting team.

“We plan to run quite a bit this year, starting four guards around Isaiah Cottrell. Braden Lamar and Mwani Wilkinson will give valuable minutes and size of the bench.”