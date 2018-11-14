2018-19 Bonanza Boys Basketball Capsule

The Bengals return three starters and hope to continue their recent improvement.

(Thinkstock)

BONANZA

Head coach: Dan Savage, third season (24-40 career at Bonanza)

2017-18 record: 12-15 (1-11 Southwest/seventh)

Returning lettermen (starters): Three (three)

Top players: G Kendell Burrell (Jr.), G Trent Savage (Sr.), C Kadin Warner (Sr.)

Outlook: Burrell (12 points per game), Warner (7 ppg, 7 rebounds per game) and Trent Savage (4 rpg, 5 assists per game, 2 steals per game) return to lead a Bengals squad that nearly doubled its 2016-17 win total last season.

“The Bengals look to continue their year-to-year improvement,” Dan Savage said. “A few key transfers should help the returning players reach the team’s goals.

“The Bengals should compete every night in the competitive Mountain Region. The team has adopted the phrase ‘Prove them wrong’ as motivation for this season.”