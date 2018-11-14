2018-19 Calvary Chapel Boys Basketball Capsule

The Lions bring back four starters and hope to contend for a top spot in the Class 2A Southern League.

CALVARY CHAPEL

Head coach: Judson Stubbs, first season

2017-18 record: 9-16 (6-10 Class 2A Southern/seventh)

Returning starters: Four

Top players: G Dylan Sims (Sr.), G Paul Yoo (Sr.), F Blake Box (Sr.), G/F J.J. Robinson (Jr.)

Outlook: Box (13.1 points, 9.4 rebounds per game), Yoo (10.2 ppg, 4 rpg), Robinson (9.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and Sims (7 ppg, 6.1 assists per game) all return to guide the Lions.

“It’s a solid team with returning seniors and great leadership,” Stubbs said. “Hopefully we’ll be a top favorite in the conference.”