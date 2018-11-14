2018-19 Clark Boys Basketball Capsule

The Chargers return four starters after advancing to last year’s Sunset Region final.

Frankie Collins is one of 10 returning lettermen for the Chargers. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

CLARK

Head coach: Chad Beeten, eighth season (154-51 career at Clark)

2017-18 record: 22-7 (10-2 Southwest/second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Ten (four)

Top players: G/F Jalen Hill (Sr.), F Antwon Jackson (Sr.), F Ian Alexander (Sr.), G Frankie Collins (So.)

Outlook: Hill (17 points, 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks per game), Jackson (10 ppg, 8 rpg, 1.8 bpg), Alexander (8 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.2 bpg) and Collins (6 ppg, 2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3 spg) are among a talented group of 10 returning lettermen for the Chargers, who advanced to the Sunset Region final last year.

“We are always trying to compete for a state championship, and we feel we have the talent and right group of kids to accomplish this goal,” Beeten said. “Our team is hungry and ready to compete at a high level to work towards achieving the ultimate goal of winning a state title.”