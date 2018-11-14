2018-19 Democracy Prep Boys Basketball Capsule

After winning the last two Class 2A state titles, the Blue Knights make the move to Class 3A.

(Thinkstock)

DEMOCRACY PREP

Head coach: Trevor Diggs, sixth season (119-15 career at DPAC)

2017-18 record: 29-3 (16-0 2A Southern/first)

Returning lettermen (starters): Six (two)

Top players: G Najeeb Muhammad (Sr.), F Daniel Plumer (Sr.), Chancelor Johnson (So.)

Outlook: Muhammad (19 points, 8 assists per game) and Plumer (14 ppg, 4 rebounds per game) are the two returning starters from a team that captured its second straight Class 2A state title last year.

The Blue Knights moved up to Class 3A for this season and will face new opponents.

“We are looking forward to competing in the 3A division and will continue to strive to outwork the competition,” Diggs said.