2018-19 GV Christian Boys Basketball Capsule

GV CHRISTIAN

Head coach: Eric Rolwing, sixth season

2017-18 record: 6-11 (independent)

Returning lettermen (starters): Seven (four)

Top players: G Moses Valencia (Jr.), G Collin Killoran (Jr.), F Diego Lamas (Sr.), G/F Vincent Bush (Sr.)

Outlook: Valencia (13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game) and Killoran (12.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.3 apg) lead a group of seven returning lettermen for the Guardians.

Lamas (5.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Bush (4.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg) return to give some scoring and rebounding punch.

“We have the most experienced squad that we have ever had in our brief six-year history, and we have some pretty good young talent coming up to help fill some gaps that we’ve had in years past,” Rolwing said. “It’s a good group that will definitely improve each and every time out on the floor, as we are expecting to be a playoff contender in the 1A by year’s end.”