2018-19 Liberty Baptist Boys Basketball Capsule

The Knights hope the experience they gained last season will translate into a playoff berth.

(Thinkstock)

LIBERTY BAPTIST

Head coach: Tom Andrews, second season (4-9 career at LB)

2017-18 record: 4-9 (1-8 1A Southern/ninth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Five (five)

Top players: F Bryan Smith (Sr.), F/C Isia Valdez (Jr.), G Issiah Smith (Jr.), G Trevor Campbell (Jr.), G L.J. DeSoto (Jr.)

Outlook: The Knights return five lettermen after gaining experience in the Class 1A Southern League last year.

“We are looking forward to an exciting year with almost all of our core players back,” Andrews said. “With the experience we gained from last season plus the addition of a junior transfer (DeSoto) who brings some play making ability and leadership, we are looking to take another step and qualify for playoffs this season.”