2018-19 Moapa Valley Boys Basketball Capsule

With a new coach, the Pirates hope to build to become a force in the Sunrise League.

MOAPA VALLEY

Head coach: Stuart Humes, first season

2017-18 record: 6-18 (4-8 3A Sunrise/fifth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Six (two)

Top players: F Derek Reese (Sr.), G Lucas Walker (So.)

Outlook: Humes, who guided Moapa Valley’s girls basketball team to a 51-10 record the last two seasons and spent six seasons at the helm of the girls program, takes over a boys team that returns two starters.

Reese (17 points, 10 rebounds per game) and Walker (8 ppg, 6 assists per game) are among six returning lettermen for the Pirates.

“With six seniors led by returning starter Derek Reese and six talented underclassmen led by Lucas Walker, we look to compete for a playoff spot in the Sunrise League,” Humes said.

“We have not been to the playoffs since our state title in 2011. The boys are excited to turn Moapa Valley into a contender again.”