2018-19 Mojave Boys Basketball Capsule

(Thinkstock)

MOJAVE

Head coach: Adam Schwartz, third season (20-33 career at Mojave)

2017-18 record: 16-11 (5-5 3A Sunset/third)

Returning lettermen (starters): Seven (four)

Top players: F/G Chris Jackson (Sr.), F/G Isaiah Harper (Sr.), F/G DeSaun Smith (Sr.), G Saquevian Williams (Sr.)

Outlook: Jackson (15 points, 8 rebounds per game) is among four returning starters for a team that made huge strides last year, quadrupling its win total from the 2016-17 season.

“We return a lot of experience off a team that competed for a league title a year ago in a very tough division,” Schwartz said. “There has been a lot of movement in our league, and we are excited for the new challenges we will face.

“Our team has set expectations high for themselves and will be a fun and exciting team to see grow over the course of the season.”