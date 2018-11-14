2018-19 Pahranagat Valley Boys Basketball Capsule

The Panthers hope to gain experience early in the season and be in the hunt again for a state tournament berth.

(Thinkstock)

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY

Head coach: Michael Strong, second season (24-4 career at PVHS)

2017-18 record: 24-4 (8-1 1A Southern/second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Eight (two)

Top players: G Stockton Maxwell (Sr.), C Kyler Martin (Sr.), G Preston Higbee (Jr.)

Outlook: Maxwell (7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game), Higbee (5.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.8 apg) and Martin (3.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg) lead a list of eight returnees for the Panthers, who advanced to the Class 1A state championship game last season.

“We are excited for this year,” Strong said. “There are only three returners this year that saw significant minutes last season at the varsity level.

“We look to gain experience through our preseason schedule so that when league play starts up we will be ready to go. Our goal, as always, is to continue to build off our success from last year and take that next step.”