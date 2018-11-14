2018-19 Palo Verde Boys Basketball Capsule
The Panthers return only three lettermen and will gain valuable experience throughout the year.
PALO VERDE
Head coach: Pat Condron, first season
2017-18 record: 10-17 (3-9 Northwest/sixth)
Returning lettermen (starters): Three (zero)
Top players: G Kade Madsen (Jr.), F Cade Loerwald (Sr.), Drew Warnick (Sr.)
Outlook: Condron takes over a program that will have plenty of new faces.
Loerwald (6.0 points per game) and Warnick (4.0 ppg) are among only three returning lettermen for the Panthers.
“We are a very young team with only three returning lettermen looking to gain experience as the season progresses,” Condron said.