2018-19 Palo Verde Boys Basketball Capsule

The Panthers return only three lettermen and will gain valuable experience throughout the year.

(Thinkstock)

PALO VERDE

Head coach: Pat Condron, first season

2017-18 record: 10-17 (3-9 Northwest/sixth)

Returning lettermen (starters): Three (zero)

Top players: G Kade Madsen (Jr.), F Cade Loerwald (Sr.), Drew Warnick (Sr.)

Outlook: Condron takes over a program that will have plenty of new faces.

Loerwald (6.0 points per game) and Warnick (4.0 ppg) are among only three returning lettermen for the Panthers.

“We are a very young team with only three returning lettermen looking to gain experience as the season progresses,” Condron said.