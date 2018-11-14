2018-19 Rancho Boys Basketball Capsule

The Rams have only one returning starter and will need young players to contribute.

(Thinkstock)

RANCHO

Head coach: Ronald Childress, sixth season (54-83 career at Rancho)

2017-18 record: 9-20 (1-7 Northeast/fourth)

Returning lettermen (starters): One (one)

Top players: G James Brown (Sr.), F Qion Cangas (Sr.)

Outlook: Brown (15 points, 2 steals per game) is the lone returning starter for the Rams, who feel good about their chances to compete, if their young players can step up.

“James Brown will have a huge load to carry as the only returner who played any meaningful minutes last year,” Childress said. “His task will be leading a team that will feature three freshmen and three sophomores. He will get a boost from the return of Qion Cangas, a 6-foot-9-inch forward who missed all of last season.

“The young men will have to grow up quickly if we hope to compete in this league.”