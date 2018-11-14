2018 Lake Mead Boys Basketball Capsule

The Eagles are hoping to make a return to the Class 2A Southern League playoffs.

(Thinkstock)

LAKE MEAD

Head coach: Jeff Newton, 26th season

2017-18 record: 13-12 (10-6 2A Southern/second)

Returning lettermen (starters): Three (two)

Top players: G Donte Bristol (Jr.), G Ryan Kennedy (Jr.), F Colson Madruga (So.), G Christian Scott (Sr.)

Outlook: Bristol, who averaged 12 points per game last year, leads a short list of returnees that also includes Kennedy (7.0 ppg) and Scott (4.0 ppg).

Madruga averaged 18 ppg at the junior varsity level last year and should contribute for a team that hopes to again qualify for the Class 2A Southern Region playoffs.

“Once again the depth in Class 2A presents a challenge night in and night out for all the teams,” Newton said. “After losing nine seniors from last year, we will be replacing them with seven players from our JV team who have been in our system for years.

“I am expecting them to compete at a high level.”