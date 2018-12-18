2018 Tarkanian Classic Boys Schedule
The schedule and results (when available) for the boys Tarkanian Classic tournament are here.
Tarkanian Classic
Platinum Division
Teams: Bishop Gorman, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.), Buckeye (Ariz.), Chino Hills (Calif.), Constitution (Pa.), Coronado, Dillard (Fla.), Federal Way (Wash.), Grandview (Colo.), Little Rock Hall (Ark.), Lone Peak (Utah), Northeast (Fla.), Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Rancho Christian (Calif.), Sheldon (Calif.), Whitney Young (Ill.)
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Orleans Arena
Platinum 5 — Orange Lutheran 59, Hall 50
Platinum 1 — Grandview 69, Coronado 63
Platinum 6 — Bishop Gorman 79, Lone Peak 48
Platinum 2 — Rancho Christian 73, Constitution 54
Platinum 3 — Federal Way 54, Bishop O’Dowd 45
Platinum 4 — Chino Hills 72, Dillard 55
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Orleans Arena
Platinum 7 — Sheldon 79, Northeast 43
Platinum 8 — Whitney Young 61, Buckeye 59
At Bishop Gorman
Platinum 13 — Hall 59, Lone Peak 51
Platinum 9 — Coronado 90, Constitution 65
Platinum 12 — Federal Way 49, Chino Hills 45
Platinum 11 — Dillard 61, Bishop O’Dowd 46
Platinum 10 — Rancho Christian 63, Grandview 55
Platinum 14 — Bishop Gorman 74, Orange Lutheran 67
Friday, Dec. 21
At Bishop Gorman
Platinum 16 — Sheldon 62, Whitney Young 53
Platinum 15 — Buckeye 83, Northeast 58
Platinum 21 — Chino Hills 57, Grandview 45
Platinum 23 — Orange Lutheran 68, Whitney Young 67
Platinum 22 — Rancho Christian 76, Federal Way 57
Platinum 24 — Bishop Gorman 63, Sheldon 46
Platinum 18 — Coronado 83, Dillard 79
Platinum 20 — Buckeye 58, Hall 49
At Coronado
Platinum 17 — Bishop O’Dowd 77, Constitution 55
Platinum 19 — Lone Peak 69, Northeast 30
Saturday, Dec. 22
At Faith Lutheran
Platinum 25 — Constitution 63, Northeast 50
Platinum 27 — Hall 53, Dillard 49
At Bishop Gorman
Platinum 30 — Coronado 95, Buckeye 89
Platinum 26 — Bishop O’Dowd 63, Lone Peak 60
Platinum 29 — Orange Lutheran 62, Chino Hills 48
Platinum 28 — Whitney Young 60, Grandview 52
Platinum 31 — Federal Way 68, Sheldon 61
Platinum Championship — Bishop Gorman 61, Rancho Christian 39
Eastbay Division
Teams: Birmingham Charter (Calif.), Cheyenne, C.I. Gibson, Fairmont (Calif.), Faith Lutheran, Green Valley, Las Vegas, Lee (Ala.), Legacy, Lehi (Utah), Mars Area (Pa.), Palo Verde, Salem Hills (Utah), San Bernardino (Calif.), Sunnyside (Calif.)
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Faith Lutheran
Eastbay 1 — Lehi 63, Cheyenne 58
Eastbay 3 — Mars Area 75, Palo Verde 64
Eastbay 5 — Lee 64, Las Vegas 35
Eastbay 6 — Faith Lutheran 69, San Bernardino 51
Eastbay 2 — Sunnyside 67, Green Valley 59
Eastbay 7 — Legacy received a bye
Eastbay 4 — Birmingham Charter 62, Salem Hills 53
Eastbay 8 — Fairmont 79, C.I. Gibson 43
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Faith Lutheran
Eastbay 13 — Las Vegas 56, San Bernardino 44
Eastbay 9 — Cheyenne 64, Green Valley 52
Eastbay 15 — Vegas Elite 76, C.I. Gibson 67
Eastbay 11 — Salem Hills 77, Palo Verde 66
Eastbay 10 — Lehi 62, Sunnyside 30
Eastbay 12 — Birmingham Charter 64, Mars Area 60
Eastbay 14 — Lee 69, Faith Lutheran 50
Eastbay 16 — Legacy 68, Fairmont 66
Friday, Dec. 21
At Faith Lutheran
Eastbay 21 — Mars Area 68, Sunnyside 48
Eastbay 23 — Fairmont 59, Faith Lutheran 56
Eastbay 22 — Birmingham Charter 64, Lehi 41
Eastbay 18 — Salem Hills 64, Cheyenne 53
Eastbay 24 — Lee 76, Legacy 69
Eastbay 17 — Green Valley 74, Palo Verde 68
Eastbay 19 — San Bernardino receives a bye
Eastbay 20 — C.I. Gibson 55, Las Vegas 51
Saturday, Dec. 22
At Faith Lutheran
Eastbay 28 — Faith Lutheran 66, Sunnyside 41
Eastbay 29 — Mars Area 52, Fairmont 39
Eastbay 30 — Salem Hills 58, Las Vegas 43
Eastbay 25 — Palo Verde 55, Dominguez 44
Eastbay 27 — Cheyenne 71, C.I. Gibson 65
Eastbay 26 — Green Valley 74, San Bernardino 43
At Bishop Gorman
Eastbay 31 — Lehi 75, Legacy 73
Eastbay Championship — Lee 53, Birmingham Charter 41
Gatorade Division
Teams: Arbor View, Boyd Anderson (Fla.), Centennial, Central (Calif.), Chaparral (Colo.), Desert Pines, Durango, Foothill, Jordan (Utah), Leuzinger (Calif.), Pasadena (Calif.), Silverado, Timpanogos (Utah), Timpview (Utah), Trinity Christian (Texas), Valor Christian (Colo.)
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Desert Oasis/Heinrich YMCA
Gatorade 4 — Timpview 69, Silverado 57
Gatorade 2 — Boyd Anderson 69, Arbor View 46
Gatorade 3 — Chaparral 62, Leuzinger 55
Gatorade 8 — Desert Pines 72, Jordan 58
Gatorade 1 — Trinity Christian 80, Durango 76
Gatorade 7 — Foothill 72, Central 58
Gatorade 5 — Pasadena 77, Centennial 68
Gatorade 6 — Timpanogos 76, Valor Christian 73
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Coronado
Gatorade 9 — Arbor View 91, Durango 76
Gatorade 11 — Silverado 95, Leuzinger 73
Gatorade 10 — Trinity Christian 64, Boyd Anderson 46
Gatorade 13 — Centennial 84, Valor Christian 77
Gatorade 12 — Timpview 66, Chaparral 58
Gatorade 15 — Jordan 56, Central 53
Gatorade 14 — Timpanogos 75, Pasadena 69
Gatorade 16 — Foothill 73, Desert Pines 70
Friday, Dec. 21
At Coronado
Gatorade 21 — Chaparral 63, Boyd Anderson 54
Gatorade 23 — Pasadena 70, Desert Pines 61
Gatorade 18 — Arbor View 79, Silverado 61
Gatorade 20 — Jordan 58, Centennial 55
Gatorade 17 — Leuzinger 60, Durango 55
Gatorade 19 — Valor Christian 65, Central 55
At Bishop Gorman
Gatorade 22 — Timpview 70, Trinity Christian 69
Gatorade 24 — Foothill 77, Timpanogos 75
Saturday, Dec. 22
At Desert Oasis
Gatorade 25 — Durango 64, Central 63
Gatorade 26 — Leuzinger 65, Valor Christian 51
Gatorade 29 — Chaparral 58, Pasadena 56
Gatorade 27 — Centennial 85, Silverado 70
Gatorade 30 — Arbor View 67, Jordan 60
Gatorade 28 — Desert Pines 46, Boyd Anderson 37
At Bishop Gorman
Gatorade 31 — Timpanogos 70, Trinity Christian 61
Gatorade Championship — Timpview 86, Foothill 74
National Bracket
Teams: Findlay Prep, Hillcrest (Ariz.), Lincoln Academy (Ga.), Our Savior (N.Y.), Prolific Prep (Calif.), The Edge School (Canada), Trinity, Word of God (N.C.)
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Bishop Gorman
National 1 — Hillcrest 39, Lincoln Academy 26
National 2 — Prolific Prep 86, Word of God 56
National 3 — Trinity 83, Our Savior 72
National 4 — Findlay Prep 41, The Edge 39
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Bishop Gorman
National 7 — Hillcrest 61, Prolific Prep 55
National 8 — Findlay Prep 72, Trinity 64
National 5 — Lincoln Academy 72, Word of God 55
National 6 — Our Savior 65, The Edge 58
Friday, Dec. 21
At Faith Lutheran
National 9 — Word of God 65, The Edge 61
At Bishop Gorman
National 10 — Lincoln Academy 72, Our Savior 66
National 11 — Prolific Prep 91, Trinity 79
National Championship — Hillcrest 70, Findlay Prep 61
Nike Division
Teams: Bingham (Utah), Capital Christian (Calif.), Lexington Catholic (Ky.), Liberty, Lincoln (Colo.), Mayfair (Calif.), Southwind (Tenn.), Washington (Wis.)
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Orleans Arena
Nike 3 — Mayfair 71, Liberty 68
At Bishop Gorman
Nike 1 — Southwind 45, Lexington Catholic 29
Nike 2 — Capital Christian 72, Lincoln 41
Nike 4 — Bingham 62, Washington 57
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Bishop Gorman
Nike 5 — Lincoln 44, Lexington Catholic 43
Nike 6 — Liberty 58, Washington 53
Nike 8 — Mayfair 63, Bingham 57
Nike 7 — Capital Christian 61, Southwind 56
Friday, Dec. 21
At Desert Oasis
Nike 9 — Washington 61, Lexington Catholic 57
At Bishop Gorman
Nike 11 — Bingham 71, Southwind 64
Nike Championship — Mayfair 64, Capital Christian 34
Nike 10 — Liberty 83, Lincoln 73
Saturday, Dec. 22
Six teams match up with Select Division teams (see Select schedule)
Orleans Division
Teams: Ambridge (Pa.), Basic, Bingham (Utah), Bonanza, Del Sol, The Edge School (Canada), Juneau Douglas (Alaska), Layton Christian (Utah), Mojave, North Eugene (Ore.), Payson (Utah), Shadow Ridge, Sheldon Clark (Ky.), Spanish Fork (Utah), Valley, Western
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Faith Lutheran
Orleans 1 — Ambridge 56, Del Sol 50
Orleans 3 — Layton Christian 62, Western 45
Orleans 2 — Mojave 60, Spanish Fork 59, OT
Orleans 4 — Shadow Ridge 70, Juneau Douglas 53
At Desert Oasis
Orleans 8 — Bingham 56, Edge School 36
Orleans 7 — Bonanza 53, North Eugene 48
Orleans 5 — Sheldon Clark 55, Valley 44
Orleans 6 — Payson 89, Basic 63
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Desert Oasis
Orleans 12 — Shadow Ridge 91, Layton Christian 87, OT
Orleans 10 — Mojave 81, Ambridge 63
At Heinrich YMCA
Orleans 14 — Payson 59, Sheldon Clark 39
Orleans 16 — Bonanza 59, Bingham 46
At Faith Lutheran
Orleans 9 — Spanish Fork 52, Del Sol 50
Orleans 11 — Western 49, Juneau Douglas 47
Orleans 13 — Basic 53, Valley 52
Orleans 15 — North Eugene 49, Edge School 46
Friday, Dec. 21
At Coronado
Orleans 17 — Del Sol 66, Juneau Douglas 57
Orleans 19 — Edge School 48, Valley 41
Orleans 18 — Spanish Fork 57, Western 23
Orleans 20 — Basic 54, North Eugene 47
At Desert Oasis
Orleans 21 — Ambridge 67, Layton Christian 60
Orleans 23 — Bingham 64, Sheldon Clark 41
At Faith Lutheran
Orleans 22 — Mojave 64, Shadow Ridge 57
Orleans 24 — Payson 55, Bonanza 43
Saturday, Dec. 22
At Faith Lutheran
Orleans 25 — Juneau Douglas 61, Valley 52
Orleans 26 — Del Sol 57, Edge School 43
Orleans 27 — North Eugene 59, Western 48
Orleans 28 — Layton Christian 76, Sheldon Clark 51
At Desert Oasis
Orleans 29 — Bingham 50, Ambridge 40
Orleans 30 — Spanish Fork 67, Basic 49
At Bishop Gorman
Orleans 31 — Bonanza 78, Shadow Ridge 68
Orleans Championship — Mojave 58, Payson 57
Select Division
Teams: Cape Coral (Fla.), Democracy Prep, Denver East (Colo.), Desert Oasis, Desert Vista (Ariz.), Dominguez (Calif.), George Washington (Colo.), Grant (Ore.), Juan Diego (Utah), Maranatha (Calif.), Overland (Colo.), Prestonwood Christian (Texas), Rangeview (Colo.), Spring Valley
Thursday, Dec. 20
At Desert Oasis
Select 7 — Overland 78, Grant 64
Select 3 — Desert Oasis 71, Cape Coral 46
Select 2 — Denver East 67, Prestonwood Christian 55
Select 1 — Desert Vista 69, Dominguez 66
At Heinrich YMCA
Select 4 — Rangeview 59, Juan Diego 45
Select 5 — Democracy Prep 58, Maranatha 50
Select 6 — Spring Valley 70, George Washington 66
Friday, Dec. 21
At Faith Lutheran
Select 11 — Overland 77, Desert Vista 63
Select 10 — George Washington 58, Dominguez 49
Select 12 — Denver East 78, Desert Oasis 75
At Desert Oasis
Select 13 — Rangeview 73, Democracy Prep 44
Select 8 — Prestonwood Christian 58, Cape Coral 23
Select 14 — Grant 77, Spring Valley 51
Select 9 — Juan Diego 57, Maranatha 55
Select 18 — Desert Vista 73, Desert Oasis 65
Select 19 — Spring Valley 79, Democracy Prep 72, OT
Select 15 — Maranatha 52, Cape Coral 50
Select 20 — Overland 72, Desert East 40
Select 16 — Prestonwood Christian 75, Dominguez 57
Select 21 — Rangeview 58, Grant 53
Select 17 — Juan Diego 55, George Washington 52
Saturday, Dec. 22
At Coronado
Select 24 — Mayfair 60, George Washington 58
Select 25 — Juan Diego 42, Prestonwood Christian 40 (Nike vs. Select)
Select 30 — Southwind 594, Maranatha 42
Select 31 — Bingham 69, Cape Coral 50 (Nike vs. Select)
At Desert Oasis
Select 26 — Desert Vista 86, Spring Valley 76
Select 29 — Lincoln 62, Desert Oasis 56
At Bishop Gorman
Select 27 — Grant 94, Denver East 73
Select Championship — Overland 64, Rangeview 57
National Games
Teams: Balboa (Calif.), Bella Vista (Ariz.), Bella Vista Blue (Ariz.), Collingwood (Australia), Compass Prep (Ariz.), Cooper Academy (Calif.), CY Fair Learning Black (Texas), CY Fair Learning Red (Texas), Elite Prep (Wash.), Elite Prep Blue (Calif.), Elite Prep White (Calif.), Golden State Prep (Calif.), Las Vegas Prep, Middlebrooks Academy (Calif.), Nationwide Academy (Okla.), NBA Academy Blue, NBA Academy White, Redemption Christian (N.Y.), Hillcrest North (Ariz.), Strength N Motion (Texas), Taylor Made Prep (Ariz.), Urspring (Germany), Veritas Prep (Calif.)
Tuesday, Dec. 18
At Bishop Gorman
Bella Vista Blue 62, NBA Academy Blue 47
Veritas Prep 89, Strength N Motion 56
Bella Vista 77, NBA Academy White 36
Golden State Prep 66, Elite Prep White (Calif.) 47
Cooper Academy 66, Taylor Made Prep 64
Elite Prep Blue (Calif.) 72, Collingwood 70
Balboa 54, Elite Prep (Wash.) 43
Bella Vista 72, Nationwide Academy 66
Compass Prep 61, NBA Academy Blue 51
NBA Academy White 67, Hillcrest North 65
Middlebrooks Academy 92, Redemption Christian 56
Wednesday, Dec. 19
At Bishop Gorman
Balboa 51, Collingwood 41
Middlebrooks Academy 72, NBA Academy Blue 63
Hillcrest North 88, Collingwood 57
NBA Academy White 72, Taylor Made Prep 58
Strength N Motion 63, Elite Prep Blue (Calif.) 60
Middlebrooks Academy 93, Urspring 79
Balboa 57, Nationwide Academy 41
At Coronado
Strength N Motion 72, Bella Vista Blue 63
Redemption Christian 70, Elite Prep White (Calif.) 63
Bella Vista Blue 99, CY Fair Learning Black 43
Golden State Prep 73 Urspring 47
Compass Prep 80, Elite Prep (Wash.) 46
Bella Vista Blue 77, CY Fair Learning Red 67
Nationwide Academy 74, Cooper Academy 56
CY Fair Learning Red 52, Las Vegas Prep 48
Veritas Prep 89, Redemption Christian 69
Golden State Prep 62, Compass Prep 46
Elite Prep (Wash.) 86, Hillcrest North 76
Las Vegas Prep 59, Taylor Made Prep 52
Thursday, Dec. 21
At Heinrich YMCA
CY Fair Learning Black 73, Las Vegas Prep 45
Middlebrooks Academy 76, CY Fair Learning Red 60
Veritas Prep 69, Taylor Made Prep 61
Urspring 72, Cooper Academy 57
Balboa 69, Hillcrest North 52
Nationwide Academy 69, Compass Prep 65
Golden State Prep 79, Redemption Christian 73
Veritas Prep 85, CY Fair Learning Black 65
Elite Prep White (Calif.) 58, Las Vegas Prep 51
Elite Prep White (Calif.) 73, Urspring 61
Elite Prep Blue 60, CY Fair Learning Red 44
Collingwood 67, Cooper Academy 56
Golden State Prep 78, Strength N Motion 76