Boys Basketball

2018 Tarkanian Classic Boys Schedule

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2018 - 4:28 pm
 
Updated December 22, 2018 - 6:32 pm

Tarkanian Classic

Platinum Division

Teams: Bishop Gorman, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.), Buckeye (Ariz.), Chino Hills (Calif.), Constitution (Pa.), Coronado, Dillard (Fla.), Federal Way (Wash.), Grandview (Colo.), Little Rock Hall (Ark.), Lone Peak (Utah), Northeast (Fla.), Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Rancho Christian (Calif.), Sheldon (Calif.), Whitney Young (Ill.)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Orleans Arena

Platinum 5 — Orange Lutheran 59, Hall 50

Platinum 1 — Grandview 69, Coronado 63

Platinum 6 — Bishop Gorman 79, Lone Peak 48

Platinum 2 — Rancho Christian 73, Constitution 54

Platinum 3 — Federal Way 54, Bishop O’Dowd 45

Platinum 4 — Chino Hills 72, Dillard 55

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Orleans Arena

Platinum 7 — Sheldon 79, Northeast 43

Platinum 8 — Whitney Young 61, Buckeye 59

At Bishop Gorman

Platinum 13 — Hall 59, Lone Peak 51

Platinum 9 — Coronado 90, Constitution 65

Platinum 12 — Federal Way 49, Chino Hills 45

Platinum 11 — Dillard 61, Bishop O’Dowd 46

Platinum 10 — Rancho Christian 63, Grandview 55

Platinum 14 — Bishop Gorman 74, Orange Lutheran 67

Friday, Dec. 21

At Bishop Gorman

Platinum 16 — Sheldon 62, Whitney Young 53

Platinum 15 — Buckeye 83, Northeast 58

Platinum 21 — Chino Hills 57, Grandview 45

Platinum 23 — Orange Lutheran 68, Whitney Young 67

Platinum 22 — Rancho Christian 76, Federal Way 57

Platinum 24 — Bishop Gorman 63, Sheldon 46

Platinum 18 — Coronado 83, Dillard 79

Platinum 20 — Buckeye 58, Hall 49

At Coronado

Platinum 17 — Bishop O’Dowd 77, Constitution 55

Platinum 19 — Lone Peak 69, Northeast 30

Saturday, Dec. 22

At Faith Lutheran

Platinum 25 — Constitution 63, Northeast 50

Platinum 27 — Hall 53, Dillard 49

At Bishop Gorman

Platinum 30 — Coronado 95, Buckeye 89

Platinum 26 — Bishop O’Dowd 63, Lone Peak 60

Platinum 29 — Orange Lutheran 62, Chino Hills 48

Platinum 28 — Whitney Young 60, Grandview 52

Platinum 31 — Federal Way 68, Sheldon 61

Platinum Championship — Bishop Gorman 61, Rancho Christian 39

— —

Eastbay Division

Teams: Birmingham Charter (Calif.), Cheyenne, C.I. Gibson, Fairmont (Calif.), Faith Lutheran, Green Valley, Las Vegas, Lee (Ala.), Legacy, Lehi (Utah), Mars Area (Pa.), Palo Verde, Salem Hills (Utah), San Bernardino (Calif.), Sunnyside (Calif.)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Faith Lutheran

Eastbay 1 — Lehi 63, Cheyenne 58

Eastbay 3 — Mars Area 75, Palo Verde 64

Eastbay 5 — Lee 64, Las Vegas 35

Eastbay 6 — Faith Lutheran 69, San Bernardino 51

Eastbay 2 — Sunnyside 67, Green Valley 59

Eastbay 7 — Legacy received a bye

Eastbay 4 — Birmingham Charter 62, Salem Hills 53

Eastbay 8 — Fairmont 79, C.I. Gibson 43

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Faith Lutheran

Eastbay 13 — Las Vegas 56, San Bernardino 44

Eastbay 9 — Cheyenne 64, Green Valley 52

Eastbay 15 — Vegas Elite 76, C.I. Gibson 67

Eastbay 11 — Salem Hills 77, Palo Verde 66

Eastbay 10 — Lehi 62, Sunnyside 30

Eastbay 12 — Birmingham Charter 64, Mars Area 60

Eastbay 14 — Lee 69, Faith Lutheran 50

Eastbay 16 — Legacy 68, Fairmont 66

Friday, Dec. 21

At Faith Lutheran

Eastbay 21 — Mars Area 68, Sunnyside 48

Eastbay 23 — Fairmont 59, Faith Lutheran 56

Eastbay 22 — Birmingham Charter 64, Lehi 41

Eastbay 18 — Salem Hills 64, Cheyenne 53

Eastbay 24 — Lee 76, Legacy 69

Eastbay 17 — Green Valley 74, Palo Verde 68

Eastbay 19 — San Bernardino receives a bye

Eastbay 20 — C.I. Gibson 55, Las Vegas 51

Saturday, Dec. 22

At Faith Lutheran

Eastbay 28 — Faith Lutheran 66, Sunnyside 41

Eastbay 29 — Mars Area 52, Fairmont 39

Eastbay 30 — Salem Hills 58, Las Vegas 43

Eastbay 25 — Palo Verde 55, Dominguez 44

Eastbay 27 — Cheyenne 71, C.I. Gibson 65

Eastbay 26 — Green Valley 74, San Bernardino 43

At Bishop Gorman

Eastbay 31 — Lehi 75, Legacy 73

Eastbay Championship — Lee 53, Birmingham Charter 41

— —

Gatorade Division

Teams: Arbor View, Boyd Anderson (Fla.), Centennial, Central (Calif.), Chaparral (Colo.), Desert Pines, Durango, Foothill, Jordan (Utah), Leuzinger (Calif.), Pasadena (Calif.), Silverado, Timpanogos (Utah), Timpview (Utah), Trinity Christian (Texas), Valor Christian (Colo.)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Desert Oasis/Heinrich YMCA

Gatorade 4 — Timpview 69, Silverado 57

Gatorade 2 — Boyd Anderson 69, Arbor View 46

Gatorade 3 — Chaparral 62, Leuzinger 55

Gatorade 8 — Desert Pines 72, Jordan 58

Gatorade 1 — Trinity Christian 80, Durango 76

Gatorade 7 — Foothill 72, Central 58

Gatorade 5 — Pasadena 77, Centennial 68

Gatorade 6 — Timpanogos 76, Valor Christian 73

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Coronado

Gatorade 9 — Arbor View 91, Durango 76

Gatorade 11 — Silverado 95, Leuzinger 73

Gatorade 10 — Trinity Christian 64, Boyd Anderson 46

Gatorade 13 — Centennial 84, Valor Christian 77

Gatorade 12 — Timpview 66, Chaparral 58

Gatorade 15 — Jordan 56, Central 53

Gatorade 14 — Timpanogos 75, Pasadena 69

Gatorade 16 — Foothill 73, Desert Pines 70

Friday, Dec. 21

At Coronado

Gatorade 21 — Chaparral 63, Boyd Anderson 54

Gatorade 23 — Pasadena 70, Desert Pines 61

Gatorade 18 — Arbor View 79, Silverado 61

Gatorade 20 — Jordan 58, Centennial 55

Gatorade 17 — Leuzinger 60, Durango 55

Gatorade 19 — Valor Christian 65, Central 55

At Bishop Gorman

Gatorade 22 — Timpview 70, Trinity Christian 69

Gatorade 24 — Foothill 77, Timpanogos 75

Saturday, Dec. 22

At Desert Oasis

Gatorade 25 — Durango 64, Central 63

Gatorade 26 — Leuzinger 65, Valor Christian 51

Gatorade 29 — Chaparral 58, Pasadena 56

Gatorade 27 — Centennial 85, Silverado 70

Gatorade 30 — Arbor View 67, Jordan 60

Gatorade 28 — Desert Pines 46, Boyd Anderson 37

At Bishop Gorman

Gatorade 31 — Timpanogos 70, Trinity Christian 61

Gatorade Championship — Timpview 86, Foothill 74

National Bracket

Teams: Findlay Prep, Hillcrest (Ariz.), Lincoln Academy (Ga.), Our Savior (N.Y.), Prolific Prep (Calif.), The Edge School (Canada), Trinity, Word of God (N.C.)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Bishop Gorman

National 1 — Hillcrest 39, Lincoln Academy 26

National 2 — Prolific Prep 86, Word of God 56

National 3 — Trinity 83, Our Savior 72

National 4 — Findlay Prep 41, The Edge 39

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Bishop Gorman

National 7 — Hillcrest 61, Prolific Prep 55

National 8 — Findlay Prep 72, Trinity 64

National 5 — Lincoln Academy 72, Word of God 55

National 6 — Our Savior 65, The Edge 58

Friday, Dec. 21

At Faith Lutheran

National 9 — Word of God 65, The Edge 61

At Bishop Gorman

National 10 — Lincoln Academy 72, Our Savior 66

National 11 — Prolific Prep 91, Trinity 79

National Championship — Hillcrest 70, Findlay Prep 61

— —

Nike Division

Teams: Bingham (Utah), Capital Christian (Calif.), Lexington Catholic (Ky.), Liberty, Lincoln (Colo.), Mayfair (Calif.), Southwind (Tenn.), Washington (Wis.)

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Orleans Arena

Nike 3 — Mayfair 71, Liberty 68

At Bishop Gorman

Nike 1 — Southwind 45, Lexington Catholic 29

Nike 2 — Capital Christian 72, Lincoln 41

Nike 4 — Bingham 62, Washington 57

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Bishop Gorman

Nike 5 — Lincoln 44, Lexington Catholic 43

Nike 6 — Liberty 58, Washington 53

Nike 8 — Mayfair 63, Bingham 57

Nike 7 — Capital Christian 61, Southwind 56

Friday, Dec. 21

At Desert Oasis

Nike 9 — Washington 61, Lexington Catholic 57

At Bishop Gorman

Nike 11 — Bingham 71, Southwind 64

Nike Championship — Mayfair 64, Capital Christian 34

Nike 10 — Liberty 83, Lincoln 73

Saturday, Dec. 22

Six teams match up with Select Division teams (see Select schedule)

— —

Orleans Division

Teams: Ambridge (Pa.), Basic, Bingham (Utah), Bonanza, Del Sol, The Edge School (Canada), Juneau Douglas (Alaska), Layton Christian (Utah), Mojave, North Eugene (Ore.), Payson (Utah), Shadow Ridge, Sheldon Clark (Ky.), Spanish Fork (Utah), Valley, Western

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Faith Lutheran

Orleans 1 — Ambridge 56, Del Sol 50

Orleans 3 — Layton Christian 62, Western 45

Orleans 2 — Mojave 60, Spanish Fork 59, OT

Orleans 4 — Shadow Ridge 70, Juneau Douglas 53

At Desert Oasis

Orleans 8 — Bingham 56, Edge School 36

Orleans 7 — Bonanza 53, North Eugene 48

Orleans 5 — Sheldon Clark 55, Valley 44

Orleans 6 — Payson 89, Basic 63

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Desert Oasis

Orleans 12 — Shadow Ridge 91, Layton Christian 87, OT

Orleans 10 — Mojave 81, Ambridge 63

At Heinrich YMCA

Orleans 14 — Payson 59, Sheldon Clark 39

Orleans 16 — Bonanza 59, Bingham 46

At Faith Lutheran

Orleans 9 — Spanish Fork 52, Del Sol 50

Orleans 11 — Western 49, Juneau Douglas 47

Orleans 13 — Basic 53, Valley 52

Orleans 15 — North Eugene 49, Edge School 46

Friday, Dec. 21

At Coronado

Orleans 17 — Del Sol 66, Juneau Douglas 57

Orleans 19 — Edge School 48, Valley 41

Orleans 18 — Spanish Fork 57, Western 23

Orleans 20 — Basic 54, North Eugene 47

At Desert Oasis

Orleans 21 — Ambridge 67, Layton Christian 60

Orleans 23 — Bingham 64, Sheldon Clark 41

At Faith Lutheran

Orleans 22 — Mojave 64, Shadow Ridge 57

Orleans 24 — Payson 55, Bonanza 43

Saturday, Dec. 22

At Faith Lutheran

Orleans 25 — Juneau Douglas 61, Valley 52

Orleans 26 — Del Sol 57, Edge School 43

Orleans 27 — North Eugene 59, Western 48

Orleans 28 — Layton Christian 76, Sheldon Clark 51

At Desert Oasis

Orleans 29 — Bingham 50, Ambridge 40

Orleans 30 — Spanish Fork 67, Basic 49

At Bishop Gorman

Orleans 31 — Bonanza 78, Shadow Ridge 68

Orleans Championship — Mojave 58, Payson 57

— —

Select Division

Teams: Cape Coral (Fla.), Democracy Prep, Denver East (Colo.), Desert Oasis, Desert Vista (Ariz.), Dominguez (Calif.), George Washington (Colo.), Grant (Ore.), Juan Diego (Utah), Maranatha (Calif.), Overland (Colo.), Prestonwood Christian (Texas), Rangeview (Colo.), Spring Valley

Thursday, Dec. 20

At Desert Oasis

Select 7 — Overland 78, Grant 64

Select 3 — Desert Oasis 71, Cape Coral 46

Select 2 — Denver East 67, Prestonwood Christian 55

Select 1 — Desert Vista 69, Dominguez 66

At Heinrich YMCA

Select 4 — Rangeview 59, Juan Diego 45

Select 5 — Democracy Prep 58, Maranatha 50

Select 6 — Spring Valley 70, George Washington 66

Friday, Dec. 21

At Faith Lutheran

Select 11 — Overland 77, Desert Vista 63

Select 10 — George Washington 58, Dominguez 49

Select 12 — Denver East 78, Desert Oasis 75

At Desert Oasis

Select 13 — Rangeview 73, Democracy Prep 44

Select 8 — Prestonwood Christian 58, Cape Coral 23

Select 14 — Grant 77, Spring Valley 51

Select 9 — Juan Diego 57, Maranatha 55

Select 18 — Desert Vista 73, Desert Oasis 65

Select 19 — Spring Valley 79, Democracy Prep 72, OT

Select 15 — Maranatha 52, Cape Coral 50

Select 20 — Overland 72, Desert East 40

Select 16 — Prestonwood Christian 75, Dominguez 57

Select 21 — Rangeview 58, Grant 53

Select 17 — Juan Diego 55, George Washington 52

Saturday, Dec. 22

At Coronado

Select 24 — Mayfair 60, George Washington 58

Select 25 — Juan Diego 42, Prestonwood Christian 40 (Nike vs. Select)

Select 30 — Southwind 594, Maranatha 42

Select 31 — Bingham 69, Cape Coral 50 (Nike vs. Select)

At Desert Oasis

Select 26 — Desert Vista 86, Spring Valley 76

Select 29 — Lincoln 62, Desert Oasis 56

At Bishop Gorman

Select 27 — Grant 94, Denver East 73

Select Championship — Overland 64, Rangeview 57

— —

National Games

Teams: Balboa (Calif.), Bella Vista (Ariz.), Bella Vista Blue (Ariz.), Collingwood (Australia), Compass Prep (Ariz.), Cooper Academy (Calif.), CY Fair Learning Black (Texas), CY Fair Learning Red (Texas), Elite Prep (Wash.), Elite Prep Blue (Calif.), Elite Prep White (Calif.), Golden State Prep (Calif.), Las Vegas Prep, Middlebrooks Academy (Calif.), Nationwide Academy (Okla.), NBA Academy Blue, NBA Academy White, Redemption Christian (N.Y.), Hillcrest North (Ariz.), Strength N Motion (Texas), Taylor Made Prep (Ariz.), Urspring (Germany), Veritas Prep (Calif.)

Tuesday, Dec. 18

At Bishop Gorman

Bella Vista Blue 62, NBA Academy Blue 47

Veritas Prep 89, Strength N Motion 56

Bella Vista 77, NBA Academy White 36

Golden State Prep 66, Elite Prep White (Calif.) 47

Cooper Academy 66, Taylor Made Prep 64

Elite Prep Blue (Calif.) 72, Collingwood 70

Balboa 54, Elite Prep (Wash.) 43

Bella Vista 72, Nationwide Academy 66

Compass Prep 61, NBA Academy Blue 51

NBA Academy White 67, Hillcrest North 65

Middlebrooks Academy 92, Redemption Christian 56

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At Bishop Gorman

Balboa 51, Collingwood 41

Middlebrooks Academy 72, NBA Academy Blue 63

Hillcrest North 88, Collingwood 57

NBA Academy White 72, Taylor Made Prep 58

Strength N Motion 63, Elite Prep Blue (Calif.) 60

Middlebrooks Academy 93, Urspring 79

Balboa 57, Nationwide Academy 41

At Coronado

Strength N Motion 72, Bella Vista Blue 63

Redemption Christian 70, Elite Prep White (Calif.) 63

Bella Vista Blue 99, CY Fair Learning Black 43

Golden State Prep 73 Urspring 47

Compass Prep 80, Elite Prep (Wash.) 46

Bella Vista Blue 77, CY Fair Learning Red 67

Nationwide Academy 74, Cooper Academy 56

CY Fair Learning Red 52, Las Vegas Prep 48

Veritas Prep 89, Redemption Christian 69

Golden State Prep 62, Compass Prep 46

Elite Prep (Wash.) 86, Hillcrest North 76

Las Vegas Prep 59, Taylor Made Prep 52

Thursday, Dec. 21

At Heinrich YMCA

CY Fair Learning Black 73, Las Vegas Prep 45

Middlebrooks Academy 76, CY Fair Learning Red 60

Veritas Prep 69, Taylor Made Prep 61

Urspring 72, Cooper Academy 57

Balboa 69, Hillcrest North 52

Nationwide Academy 69, Compass Prep 65

Golden State Prep 79, Redemption Christian 73

Veritas Prep 85, CY Fair Learning Black 65

Elite Prep White (Calif.) 58, Las Vegas Prep 51

Elite Prep White (Calif.) 73, Urspring 61

Elite Prep Blue 60, CY Fair Learning Red 44

Collingwood 67, Cooper Academy 56

Golden State Prep 78, Strength N Motion 76

