Boys Basketball

2019 GEICO Nationals tournament glance

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2019 - 1:32 pm
 
Updated April 6, 2019 - 11:52 am

GEICO Nationals

(At New York City)

Boys

Thursday’s Results

IMG Academy (Fla.) 65, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 50

Montverde (Fla.) 65, NSU University (Fla.) 57

La Lumiere (Ind.) 74, Bishop Gorman 69, 2OT

Oak Hill (Va.) 79, Wasatch (Utah) 72

Friday’s Results

IMG Academy (Fla.) 74, Montverde (Fla.) 73

La Lumiere (Ind.) 58, Oak Hill (Va.) 57

Saturday’s Game

Championship, IMG Academy (Fla.) 66, La Lumiere (Ind.) 55

— —

Girls

Friday’s Games

New Hope (Md.) 60, Miami Country Day 52

St. John’s (D.C.) 63, Centennial 61

Saturday’s Game

Championship, New Hope (Md.) 45, St. John’s (D.C.) 34

THE LATEST
Las Vegas Knicks guard Nick Blake (23) makes a pass during his basketball game at Del Sol Ac ...
Former Durango standout Nick Blake commits to UNLV
By Sam Gordon / RJ

The former Durango High standout, a four-star recruit who played the 2018-19 prep season in Los Angeles, is the first player in the 2020 class to commit to the Rebels.

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Cole Anthony (50) drives past Isaiah Stewart (33) in the first half during the Jordan Brand ...
Prep star Cole Anthony dazzles in dad’s hometown
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Cole Anthony, son of former UNLV star Greg Anthony, played his penultimate high school game Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 25 points in the Jordan Brand Classic.

David Bliss, Calvary Chapel boys basketball coach and athletic director, during the Nevada I ...
Dave Bliss’ tenure at Calvary Chapel was brief, uneventful
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Before he coached at American Preparatory Academy, Dave Bliss was hired as boys basketball coach and athletic director at Calvary Chapel, a Las Vegas Class 2A-level high school.

Spring Mountain’s Josiah Johnson drives past Mineral County’s Antonio Dominguez ...
Class 1A: Spring Mountain no match for Mineral County
By Damon Seiters / RJ

Seth Bozzi scored all 17 of his points in the second half to lead the Serpents to a 62-38 victory over the Golden Eagles in the Class 1A state title game at Orleans Arena on Saturday.