2019 GEICO Nationals tournament glance
The schedules and results (when available) for the GEICO Nationals boys and girls tournaments are here.
GEICO Nationals
(At New York City)
Boys
Thursday’s Results
IMG Academy (Fla.) 65, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 50
Montverde (Fla.) 65, NSU University (Fla.) 57
La Lumiere (Ind.) 74, Bishop Gorman 69, 2OT
Oak Hill (Va.) 79, Wasatch (Utah) 72
Friday’s Results
IMG Academy (Fla.) 74, Montverde (Fla.) 73
La Lumiere (Ind.) 58, Oak Hill (Va.) 57
Saturday’s Game
Championship, IMG Academy (Fla.) 66, La Lumiere (Ind.) 55
— —
Girls
Friday’s Games
New Hope (Md.) 60, Miami Country Day 52
St. John’s (D.C.) 63, Centennial 61
Saturday’s Game
Championship, New Hope (Md.) 45, St. John’s (D.C.) 34