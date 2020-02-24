2020 Boys Basketball State Tournament Glances
The schedules and results (when available) for the 2020 NIAA boys basketball state tournaments are here.
Boys Basketball
State Tournament Glances
Class 4A
Friday, Feb. 21
At Sierra Vista
Durango 78, Faith Lutheran 66
Wednesday, Feb. 26
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Game 2 — Durango (20-9) vs. Reed (20-6), 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Game 3 — Game 2 winner vs. Desert Pines (20-9), 4:45 p.m.
Game 4 — Bishop Gorman (26-3) vs. Spanish Springs (22-5), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 9:10 p.m.
— —
Class 3A
Thursday, Feb. 27
At Reno High
Boulder City (20-10) vs. Churchill County (21-6), 5:10 p.m.
Elko (23-5) vs. Del Sol (20-7), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Championship, 1:50 p.m.
— —
Class 2A
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Wednesday, Feb. 26
West Wendover (19-8) vs. Lincoln County (19-8), 12:45 p.m.
The Meadows (19-7) vs. Incline (24-3), 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Championship, 1 p.m.
— —
Class 1A
Thursday, Feb. 27
At Wooster High, Reno
Sierra Lutheran (20-8) vs. Pahranagat Valley (19-8), 5:10 p.m.
Owyhee (17-10) vs. Mineral County (25-4), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
At Lawlor Events Center, UNR
Championship, 5:30 p.m.