Boys Basketball

2020 Boys Basketball State Tournament Glances

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2020 - 4:27 pm
 

State Tournament Glances

Class 4A

Friday, Feb. 21

At Sierra Vista

Durango 78, Faith Lutheran 66

Wednesday, Feb. 26

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Game 2 — Durango (20-9) vs. Reed (20-6), 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Game 3 — Game 2 winner vs. Desert Pines (20-9), 4:45 p.m.

Game 4 — Bishop Gorman (26-3) vs. Spanish Springs (22-5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 9:10 p.m.

— —

Class 3A

Thursday, Feb. 27

At Reno High

Boulder City (20-10) vs. Churchill County (21-6), 5:10 p.m.

Elko (23-5) vs. Del Sol (20-7), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Championship, 1:50 p.m.

— —

Class 2A

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Wednesday, Feb. 26

West Wendover (19-8) vs. Lincoln County (19-8), 12:45 p.m.

The Meadows (19-7) vs. Incline (24-3), 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Championship, 1 p.m.

— —

Class 1A

Thursday, Feb. 27

At Wooster High, Reno

Sierra Lutheran (20-8) vs. Pahranagat Valley (19-8), 5:10 p.m.

Owyhee (17-10) vs. Mineral County (25-4), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

At Lawlor Events Center, UNR

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

THE LATEST