2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team

Here is the All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team. Liberty’s Kevin Soares is the Coach of the Year after leading the Patriots to the Class 5A state championship.

First team

Ryan Ableman, Bishop Gorman — The senior averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore Class 4A All-Nevada team member averaged 26 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals for the state runner-up.

Taj Degourville, Durango — The sophomore averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assist for a 20-6 team and Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Jalen Foy, Canyon Springs — The averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for an 18-8 Class 5A team.

Osiris Grady, Coronado — The junior was the primary inside threat for an 18-10 team and Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior explosive guard was the leading scorer for an 18-10 team and Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Tavionte Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior Class 4A All-Nevada team member averaged 26.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.7 steals for the state semifinalist.

Justin Jefferson, Liberty — The senior averaged 17.7 point, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals for the Class 5A state champion.

Tylen Riley, Durango — The junior averaged 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for a 20-6 team and Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

CJ Shaw, Mojave — The freshman Class 4A All-Nevada team member average 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for the state champion.

Dedan Thomas, Liberty — The sophomore averaged 14 points, 5.1 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals for the Class 5A state champion.

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Coach of the Year

Kevin Soares, Liberty — The first-year coach led the Class 5A Patriots to a 24-4 record, including a 63-62 overtime win over Bishop Gorman to give them their first state championship and deny the Gaels their 10th in a row.

Second team

Jake Bevacqua, The Meadows — The junior was the Class 2A state Player of the Year after leading the Mustangs to the state championship.

Pharoah Compton, Spring Valley — The junior averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Class 4A state runner-up.

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City — The Class 3A Southern Region MVP averaged 13.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the state runner-up.

DJ Fizer, Coronado — The junior was a second-team Class 5A All-Southern Nevada pick by the coaches for an 18-10 team and Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior led the Skyhawks to a 17-9 record and a berth in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Angelo Kambala, Liberty — The junior averaged 11.6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for the Class 5A state champion.

John Mobley, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore averaged 15.5 points, 2 steals and 2 assists for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Isaac Peralta, Coronado — The senior was a first-team Class 5A All-Southern Nevada pick by the coaches for an 18-10 team and Class 5A Southern Region semifinalist.

Aaron Price, Liberty — The senior averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Class 5A state champion.

Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore averaged 14 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for the Class 5A state runner-up.

Karson Roberts, Bonanza — The junior Class 4A All-Nevada team member averaged 16.8 points, 3.1 assists, 3 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Class 4A

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior Class 4A All-Nevada team member averaged 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists for the state semifinalist.

Honorable mention

Zak Abdalla, Foothill

Keenan Bey, Bishop Gorman

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines

Tru Coleman, Democracy Prep

Emiliyon Daniels, Somerset Losee

Frank Evans, Eldorado

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley

James Freeman, Bishop Gorman

Sylis Gray, Bonanza

Sterling Knox, Durango

Andrew Miller, Palo Verde

Jaylen Pollard, Canyon Springs

Jake Price, Clark

Josiah Scott, Chaparral

Jamir Stephens, Desert Pines

Khamari Taylor, Sierra Vista

Shane Thomas, Durango

David Thurman, GV Christian

Joshua Valencia, GV Christian

Donavon Webster, Cheyenne

Phoenix Wortham, Green Valley

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.