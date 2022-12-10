Arbor View rolls past Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Five Arbor View players scored in double figures as the Aggies rolled past Shadow Ridge 89-56 in a boys basketball game Friday night.
Senior guard Ridge Adams led Arbor View with 17 points and junior guard Jalen Dickel added 16.
