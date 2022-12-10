Arbor View rolls past Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Five Arbor View players scored in double figures to lead the Aggies to a win over Shadow Ridge in a boys basketball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.

Arbor View's Rigde Adams (3) kicks the ball during a pass attempt by Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People react after a play during a boy's basketball game between Shadow Ridge and Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Tony Pabon (23) defends a shot attempt by Shadow Ridge's Ron Flenoy (5) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) reacts after getting called for a foul during a boy's basketball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) defends the ball from Arbor View's Demarion Yap during a boy's basketball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Tremmell Darden (10) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Mark Blanchard (20) drives the ball to the bases under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Wyatt Jaeck (35) looks for an open pass under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) and Brock Morrow (11) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) takes a shot under pressure from Arbor View's Bryce Heckard (5) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Maximus Romero (1) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Liam Guthrie (4) and Joseph Martins (21) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dunks the ball as Arbor View's Tremmell Darden (10) looks on during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Bryce Heckard (5) takes a fall after a play against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dives for the ball as Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) looks on during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Ron Flenoy (5) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Brian Townsend (3) makes a pass under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Kene Udom (24) during a boy's basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Joseph Martins (21) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Wyatt Jaeck (35) dunks the ball for a score during a boy's basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Brian Townsend (3) reacts after scoring against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Five Arbor View players scored in double figures as the Aggies rolled past Shadow Ridge 89-56 in a boys basketball game Friday night.

Senior guard Ridge Adams led Arbor View with 17 points and junior guard Jalen Dickel added 16.

