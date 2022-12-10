41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Boys Basketball

Arbor View rolls past Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2022 - 9:45 pm
 
Arbor View's Rigde Adams (3) kicks the ball during a pass attempt by Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pulle ...
Arbor View's Rigde Adams (3) kicks the ball during a pass attempt by Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People react after a play during a boy's basketball game between Shadow Ridge and Arbor View at ...
People react after a play during a boy's basketball game between Shadow Ridge and Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Tony Pabon (23) defends a shot attempt by Shadow Ridge's Ron Flenoy (5) during a b ...
Arbor View's Tony Pabon (23) defends a shot attempt by Shadow Ridge's Ron Flenoy (5) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) reacts after getting called for a foul during a boy's basketbal ...
Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) reacts after getting called for a foul during a boy's basketball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) ...
Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) defends the ball from Arbor View's Demarion Yap during a boy's ...
Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) defends the ball from Arbor View's Demarion Yap during a boy's basketball game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Tremmell Darden (10) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow ...
Arbor View's Tremmell Darden (10) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Mark Blanchard (20) drives the ball to the bases under pressure from Shadow Ridge' ...
Arbor View's Mark Blanchard (20) drives the ball to the bases under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Dylan Pullen (0) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Wyatt Jaeck (35) looks for an open pass under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Jalen B ...
Arbor View's Wyatt Jaeck (35) looks for an open pass under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) and Brock Morrow (11) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) takes a shot under pressure from Arbor View's Bryce Heckard (5 ...
Shadow Ridge's Brock Morrow (11) takes a shot under pressure from Arbor View's Bryce Heckard (5) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Maximus Romero (1) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Liam Guthrie (4 ...
Arbor View's Maximus Romero (1) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Liam Guthrie (4) and Joseph Martins (21) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dunks the ball as Arbor View's Tremmell Darden (10) looks on d ...
Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dunks the ball as Arbor View's Tremmell Darden (10) looks on during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Bryce Heckard (5) takes a fall after a play against Shadow Ridge during a boy's b ...
Arbor View's Bryce Heckard (5) takes a fall after a play against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dives for the ball as Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) looks on d ...
Shadow Ridge's Jalen Butler (10) dives for the ball as Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) looks on during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Ron Flenoy (5) du ...
Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Ron Flenoy (5) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Brian Townsend (3) makes a pass under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Kene Udom (24) ...
Arbor View's Brian Townsend (3) makes a pass under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Kene Udom (24) during a boy's basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game ...
Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Joseph Martins (2 ...
Arbor View's Jalen Dickel (4) takes a shot under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Joseph Martins (21) during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Wyatt Jaeck (35) dunks the ball for a score during a boy's basketball game against ...
Arbor View's Wyatt Jaeck (35) dunks the ball for a score during a boy's basketball game against Shadow Ridge at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View's Brian Townsend (3) reacts after scoring against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basket ...
Arbor View's Brian Townsend (3) reacts after scoring against Shadow Ridge during a boy's basketball game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Five Arbor View players scored in double figures as the Aggies rolled past Shadow Ridge 89-56 in a boys basketball game Friday night.

Senior guard Ridge Adams led Arbor View with 17 points and junior guard Jalen Dickel added 16.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
NIAA approves 6-team Open Division for high school football
NIAA approves 6-team Open Division for high school football
2
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
3
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team
4
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls volleyball team
5
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST