Basketball all-star games set for Tuesday at Spring Valley

Some of the top high school basketball players in Southern Nevada will face off Tuesday in the inaugural Las Vegas Basketball Classic at Spring Valley.

Top players from area schools will compete in a girls all-star game at 5 p.m. and a boys all-star game at 7 p.m.

Between games, a 3-point contest and dunk contest will take place.

Tickets will be available at the door. Admission cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students.