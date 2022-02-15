Bishop Gorman boys open state playoffs with win

John Mobley scored 25 points, Darrion Williams added 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead top-seeded Bishop Gorman over Foothill in the Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinals.

Bishop Gorman’s John Mobley Jr. (3) looks to pass during the first half of a boys high school basketball game against Liberty at Liberty High School on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Henderson. The game is a rematch of a double-overtime game from December 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

John Mobley scored 25 points, Darrion Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds and No. 1 Bishop Gorman stayed unbeaten with a 78-67 home win over No. 8 Foothill to open the Class 5A Southern Region tournament.

The Gaels (27-0) only led by three at halftime but broke it open with a 28-18 third quarter. They advance to host No. 4 Coronado, a 57-54 winner over No. 5 Canyon Springs, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Zakary Abdalla led Foothill (12-13) with 32 points.

No. 2 Liberty 71, No. 7 Arbor View 45 — At Liberty, Joshua Jefferson scored 18 points, and the Patriots led 38-9 at halftime in an easy win.

Angelo Kambala added 13 points and Dedan Thomas 10 for Liberty (20-3), which advances to host Durango at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jaiden Dixon led Arbor View (12-10) with 10 points.

No. 3 Durango 72, No. 6 Desert Pines 57 — At Durango, Tylen Riley led four Trailblazers in double figures with 21 points in the win.

Mason Brown had 15 points, Sterling Knox 13 and Taj Degourville 10 for Durango (20-5), which needed double overtime to beat the Jaguars 59-55 in the regular season. Jamir Stephens and Gregory Burrell had 19 points apiece for Desert Pines (15-10).

Class 4A

No. 3D Cheyenne 57, No. 2M Legacy 50 — At Legacy, David Tinner led four players in double figures with 14 points in the road win.

Cheyenne (14-8) advances to meet No. 1S Cimarron-Memorial in the state quarterfinals on the road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Legacy finishes 15-12.

No. 3M Valley 71, No. 2D Sierra Vista 69 — At Sierra Vista, Steven Ramsey had 23 points and Nakalayah Fabello 22 to lead the Vikings to a road win.

Valley (11-6) advances to meet No. 1L Mojave on the road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sierra Vista finished 15-8.

No. 2L Las Vegas 64, No. 3S Basic 43 — At Las Vegas, Tayshaun Jackson led the Wildcats to victory with 21 points.

Las Vegas (17-7) advances to meet No. 1M Bonanza on the road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Basic finished 11-12

No. 3L Silverado 60, No. 2S Chaparral 54 — At Chaparral, Michael Mattingly had 14 points to lead six Skyhawks who had at least eight in the win.

Silverado (17-8) advances to meet No. 1D Spring Valley on the road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chaparral finished 9-14.

Class 3A

All four home teams advanced in the 3A Southern Region quarterfinals.

No. 1D Somerset Losee beat No. 8 Coral Academy 69-36; No. 2M SLAM Nevada beat No. 5 Moapa Valley 72-56; No. 1M Boulder City beat No. 7 Sky Pointe 54-48; and No. 2D Virgin Valley beat No. 6 Pahrump Valley 56-52.

SLAM Nevada will travel to meet Somerset Losee, and Virgin Valley will go on the road to face Boulder City in the semifinals. Both of those games tip at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.