Bishop Gorman defeats Liberty, wins Southern Region boys title — PHOTOS

Darrion Williams scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to spark Bishop Gorman past Liberty in the Class 5A Southern Region boys basketball championship game.

Bishop Gorman High School's Darrion Williams (5) shows emotion after he scores against Liberty High School's Joshua Jefferson (5), left, and Liberty High School's Aaron Price (15), right, during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's John Mobley jr.(3) reacts after their victory against Liberty High School in the championship game of the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's Darrion Williams (5) dunks against Liberty High School's Aaron Price (15) , behind, during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, as Liberty High School's Joshua Jefferson (5) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Dedan Thomas (11), left, goes to the basket as Bishop Gorman High School's Darrion Williams (5) and Bishop Gorman High School's Jason Richardson (4), right, try to stop him during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's Darrion Williams (5) reacts during the second half of the championship game against Liberty High School in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's John Mobley jr.(3), right, drives past Liberty High School's Kaeden Castillero (3) during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's fans cheer in the second half of the championship game against Liberty High School in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's Chris Nwuli (23) goes to the basket as Liberty High School's Aaron Price (15) tries to block during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, as Liberty High School's Angelo Kambala (2), left, looks on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Angelo Kambala (2) keeps a ball away from Bishop Gorman High School's Chris Nwuli (23) and Bishop Gorman High School's Keenan Bey (2) during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Dedan Thomas (11) drives past Bishop Gorman High School's Ryan Abelman (0) during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's Darrion Williams (5) celebrates after their victory against Liberty High School in the championship game of the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Late in the third quarter of a tied game, Liberty subbed out its starters for some rest.

Bishop Gorman took advantage with a 6-0 run in the final 1:21 of the quarter to build its largest lead to that point. Darrion Williams then scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth to spark the top-seeded Gaels to a 77-61 home win and the Class 5A Southern Region boys basketball championship Friday night.

“It was a great atmosphere, a packed crowd on both sides,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “It was fun, back and forth first half. They gave us all we can handle. Once we got that little lead, we were able to spread out and use our ballhandling, and Darrion made some big shots.”

It was the third win for Gorman (29-0) over the second-seeded Patriots. The Gaels rallied to beat Liberty 97-95 in double overtime in the championship game of the Tarkanian Classic in December before an 80-71 road win in late January.

The teams could meet again Feb. 26 in Reno with the state championship on the line.

“We all know each other outside of high school, so it’s fun to play against them,” said Williams, who also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Dedan Thomas led Liberty (20-4) with 20 points, and Joshua Jefferson scored 16 before fouling out. Jefferson picked up two technical fouls in the fourth quarter, the second one during a dead ball after he fouled out for knocking the ball out of Williams’ hands.

Neither team led by more than five points until the Gaels went on their run late in the third quarter.

“We just wanted to turn up the pressure,” Rice said. “We got some momentum. We have some length, so we wanted to run a couple guys at the ball. We missed a shot at the buzzer — Jase Richardson got a great look at an 8-footer — that would have made it an eight-point game, but we were happy with that little run.”

Richardson had 12 points, and John Mobley and Chris Nwuli scored 11 apiece.

Rice has touted Williams’ abilities all season, and his senior showed the entire package.

“You saw some of the big shots he hit when we needed them,” Rice said. “Every time we were tied or Liberty got a one-point lead, Darrion got an open look. Whether it was getting to the basket or (going) 5-for-8 on 3s, the guards recognize when he’s open and do a good job of getting him the ball.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.