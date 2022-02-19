Bishop Gorman defeats Liberty, wins Southern Region boys title — PHOTOS
Darrion Williams scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to spark Bishop Gorman past Liberty in the Class 5A Southern Region boys basketball championship game.
Late in the third quarter of a tied game, Liberty subbed out its starters for some rest.
Bishop Gorman took advantage with a 6-0 run in the final 1:21 of the quarter to build its largest lead to that point. Darrion Williams then scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth to spark the top-seeded Gaels to a 77-61 home win and the Class 5A Southern Region boys basketball championship Friday night.
“It was a great atmosphere, a packed crowd on both sides,” Gorman coach Grant Rice said. “It was fun, back and forth first half. They gave us all we can handle. Once we got that little lead, we were able to spread out and use our ballhandling, and Darrion made some big shots.”
It was the third win for Gorman (29-0) over the second-seeded Patriots. The Gaels rallied to beat Liberty 97-95 in double overtime in the championship game of the Tarkanian Classic in December before an 80-71 road win in late January.
The teams could meet again Feb. 26 in Reno with the state championship on the line.
“We all know each other outside of high school, so it’s fun to play against them,” said Williams, who also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Dedan Thomas led Liberty (20-4) with 20 points, and Joshua Jefferson scored 16 before fouling out. Jefferson picked up two technical fouls in the fourth quarter, the second one during a dead ball after he fouled out for knocking the ball out of Williams’ hands.
Neither team led by more than five points until the Gaels went on their run late in the third quarter.
“We just wanted to turn up the pressure,” Rice said. “We got some momentum. We have some length, so we wanted to run a couple guys at the ball. We missed a shot at the buzzer — Jase Richardson got a great look at an 8-footer — that would have made it an eight-point game, but we were happy with that little run.”
Richardson had 12 points, and John Mobley and Chris Nwuli scored 11 apiece.
Rice has touted Williams’ abilities all season, and his senior showed the entire package.
“You saw some of the big shots he hit when we needed them,” Rice said. “Every time we were tied or Liberty got a one-point lead, Darrion got an open look. Whether it was getting to the basket or (going) 5-for-8 on 3s, the guards recognize when he’s open and do a good job of getting him the ball.”
