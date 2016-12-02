BOYS BASKETBALL: Geoff Faries hits five 3s to lead Basic past Chaparral

Geoff Faries connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points as Basic’s boys basketball team held on for a 64-61 win over visiting Chaparral on Thursday.

(Thinkstock)

Cris Dominguez had 11 points, and Frank Harris added six points and 15 rebounds for Basic. De’Shawn Eagles and Seneca Mitchell each added 10 points for the Wolves.

Marcus Hilliard led Chaparral with 17 points. Samuel Porras had 15 points, and Ronnie Hicks scored 10 for the Cowboys, who made only 3 of 11 free throws and missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Cimarron-Memorial 75, Sierra Vista 66 — At Sierra Vista, Demarco Alexander scored 20 points off the bench to lead Spartans by the Mountain Lions.

Keiron Hatchett had 19 points, and Kamakana Winquist scored 14 for Cimarron, which made 31 of 39 free throws.

Maka Ellis led the Mountain Lions with 17 points. Chris McCoy added 14 points, and Isaiah Veal scored 11 for Sierra Vista.

Eldorado 57, Western 48 — At Eldorado, Jordan Carter scored 18 points to lead the Sundevils over the Warriors.

Reggie Ingram and Kemo Bell each had 10 points for the Sundevils, who were 17 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Kwan Carter led Western with 18 points, and teammate Anthony Dodson scored 16.

Tech 74, Word of Life 54 — At Tech, Tyler Muwwakkil scored 18 points, and Gary Johnson added 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Roadrunners past the Eagles.

Jurelle Orbino and Justin Mixson each scored 14 points for the Roadrunners, who led 18-9 after one quarter. Orbino also had six assists.

Jared House scored 19 points to lead the Eagles, and teammate Ivan Candolesas added 18 points.

Pahrump Valley 46, Whittell 33 — At Hawthorne, Cory Bergan led a balanced attack with 11 points as the Trojans topped the Warriors in the Mineral County Serpent Classic.

Antonio Fortin and David Sidhu each added nine points for Pahrump, which led 21-15 at halftime.

Sam Berry had 11 points, and Caleb Moretti scored 10 for Whittell.

Pahrump Valley 47, Battle Mountain 39 — At Hawthorne, Fortin scored a team-high 13 points to lead the Trojans past the Longhorns in the Mineral County Serpent Classic.

Bryce Odegard added nine points, and Sidhu scored eight for Pahrump.

Chris Figueroa led Battle Mountain with 15 points.

Desert Oasis 66, San Luis (Ariz.) 34 — At Yuma, Arizona, Jacob Heese scored 29 points to lift the Diamondbacks over the Sidewinders in the Southwest Rotary Classic.

Maitland Williams added nine points, and Ash Church scored eight for Desert Oasis, which led 44-18 at halftime.

Palo Verde 84, Gila Ridge (Ariz.) 55 — At Yuma, Arizona, the Panthers cruised to an easy win over the Hawks in the Southwest Rotary Classic.

Cibola (Ariz.) 71, Moutain View 20 — At Yuma, Arizona, Tyrell Brooks scored nine points in the Saints’ loss to Cibola in the Southwest Rotary Classic.

Boulder City 53, Spring Creek 41 — At Lake Mead, Carson Balistere had 19 points, and Justus Green scored 13 as the Eagles topped the Spartans in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Tanner Montgomery added nine points for Boulder City, which made 15 of 16 free throws.

Jake Oliphant had 14 points, and Dakota Larson scored 10 for Spring Creek.

Lake Mead 56, Moapa Valley 48 — At Lake Mead, Shay Rutledge scored a game-high 29 points, and the Eagles made 16 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to down the Pirates in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Kai Madela added 11 points for Lake Mead, which sank 22 of 26 free throws overall.

Chase Kruse led Moapa Valley with nine points.

Calvary Chapel 67, SLAM Academy 43 — At Calvary Chapel, Arron Abay led all scorers with 23 points to spark the Lions past SLAM Academy in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Elijah Martinez had 13 points, and Dylan Sims scored 10 for the Lions.

Virgin Valley 71, Lincoln County 25 — At Lake Mead, Andrew Memmot scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers, as the Bulldogs routed the Lynx in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic

Hogan Fowles hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Virgin Valley.

Kobe Walker, Noah Smith and Brady Lawrence each had four points to pace Lincoln County.

Fernley 65, The Meadows 56 — At Lake Mead, Drake Howe scored 20 points to lead the Vaqueros past the Mustangs in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Zach Burns scored 15 points, and Russell Ortiz added 12 points for Fernley, which used a 21-6 second-quarter run to take control of the game.

Jake Epstein scored 24 points to lead the Mustangs, while Asheesh Chopra added 12 points.

West Wendover 51, Laughlin 37 — At Lake Mead, Zade Elton scored 17 points to help the Wolverines defeat the Cougars in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic.

Bryan Flores added 13 points for West Wendover, which used a 19-7 fourth-quarter run to take control.

Jemarion Hickman scored 16 points, and teammate Corey Anderson added 10 points to lead Laughlin.

Pahranagat Valley 62, Owyhee 20 — At Wells, Tabor Maxwell had 17 points and five steals, and Culen Highbe added 13 points and six rebounds to lead the Panthers by the Braves in the Wells Rural Electric Tournament.

Brodey Maxwell had 10 points, and Cody Williams notched eight points, five rebounds and five assists for Pahranagat Valley, which led 38-8 at halftime.

Trevor Shaw led Owyhee with 10 points.

Round Mountain 44, Carlin 34 —At Wells, the Knights downed the Railroaders in the Wells Rural Electric Tournament.

Tonopah 40, Elko JV 39 — At Wells, Tyler Kirkland had 11 points, and Gage Skiles scored 10 as the Muckers topped the Indians’ junior varsity in double overtime in the Wells Rural Electric Tournament.

Hunter Galli added seven points for Tonopah.

The Muckers, who trailed 29-24 after three quarters, rallied to tie it at the end of regulation with a 13-8 fourth quarter.

El Capitan (Ariz.) 43, Needles 41 — At Williams, Arizona, Trey Tsosie scored 18 points as the Mustangs fell to the Eagles in the Williams Holiday Tournament.

Frankie Garcia added six points for Needles.

Needles 52, Joseph City (Ariz.) 31 — At Williams, Arizona, Irving Juarez led the Mustangs with 10 points as a balanced attack helped them down Joseph City in the Williams Holiday Tournament.

Ten Mustangs scored, and the team made 24 total field goals.