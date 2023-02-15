Boys basketball playoff roundup: Gorman rallies past Desert Pines

The Bishop Gorman boys basketball team trailed most of the second half but rallied to defeat Desert Pines 61-56 in a Class 5A Southern League quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.

Coronado's Sebastian Mack (12) lis pumped after securing a late rebound from Arbor View's Brian Townsend (3) and teammate Ridge Adams (11) during the second half of their NIAA Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal basketball game Coronado High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman had no problems putting away Desert Pines in its regular-season matchup last Thursday with a 75-52 win.

The team’s meeting in Class 5A Southern League quarterfinals was much closer.

Despite trailing in the second half, the Gaels rallied for a 61-56 win over a scrappy Desert Pines team Tuesday night at Gorman.

Junior guard Jase Richardson led Gorman (22-6) with 19 points. Senior guard Keenan Bey scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds, and sophomore forward Chris Nwuli added 14.

The Gaels trailed by nine points in the third quarter but took the lead early in the fourth and held on for the win.

Desert Pines junior guard Greg Burrell led the Jaguars with 17 points and five rebounds. Senior forward Evan Tatum scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds. Sophomore guard Prince Davis scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers for the Jaguars (15-8).

Gorman hosts No. 3 Durango — a 65-54 winner over No. 6 Centennial — in a 5A Southern League semifinal matchup Thursday. The Gaels fended off a second-half charge from Durango for a 68-64 win on Feb. 3.

■ No. 1 Liberty 68, No. 8 Foothill 57: At Liberty, junior point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 29 points to lead the reigning 5A state champions to a quarterfinal victory.

Freshman forward Amare Oba added 19 points for the Patriots (19-8).

Sophomore guard Zak Abdalla led Foothill (16-11) with 20 points, and senior guard Jay Haylock added 13.

Liberty hosts No. 4 Coronado — at 70-61 winner over No. 5 Arbor View — in the other 5A Southern League semifinal. The Patriots outlasted the Cougars for a 72-67 road win in overtime on Jan. 19.

Class 4A

■ No. 2L Las Vegas 87, No. 3M Shadow Ridge 47: At Las Vegas, sophomore guard Tayshaun Jackson scored 26 points to lead the Wildcats’ rout of the Mustangs.

Senior guard Jordan Massey and junior guard Bryce Davis each scored 12 points for Las Vegas. The Wildcats (18-9) led by 22 points at halftime and never looked back.

Shadow Ridge (10-13) sophomore guards Liam Guthrie and Jalen Butler each scored nine points.

The Wildcats face Desert League champion Spring Valley on the road in a 4A state quarterfinal matchup.

■ No. 3L Silverado 72, No. 2M Valley 70: At Valley, junior forward Jake Wohl hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Silverado a road playoff win.

Senior guard Kollin Ngo led the Skyhawks (14-9) with 25 points, while junior guard Cyril Franklin scored 15. Senior point guard Nakalayah Fabello scored 19 points for Valley (11-7).

Silverado advances to the state quarterfinals to play at Sky League champion Chaparral.

■ No. 3D Cheyenne 69, No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 67: At Cimarron-Memorial, senior forward Josef Major tipped in the game-winning basket at the buzzer to lift the Desert Shields to a road win.

Cheyenne senior guard Chris Rodriguez scored a team-high 17 points and senior guard Tajon Bell added 12.

Sophomore forward Gerald Patterson led Cimarron-Memorial with 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Sophomore forward Geremiah Rone added 17 points and senior guard Casey Branham scored 10 for the Spartans (12-15).

Cheyenne (13-15) faces reigning 4A state and Lake League champion Mojave in the state quarterfinals.

■ No. 2D Rancho 90, No. 3S Basic 64 — At Rancho, three Rams scored 20 points or more as Rancho cruised to an opening-round victory.

Sophomore guard Jakoi Lide led the Rams’ scoring attack with 26 points. Junior guard Jordan Childress scored 21 points and junior forward R’Zha Whittle added 20 for Rancho (18-10).

The Rams play at Mountain League champion Legacy in a state quarterfinal. Basic finishes 10-16.

^

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.