Clark High hires Brian Lang as basketball coach

Brian Lang, who won a state championship as a player at Cimarron-Memorial High, hopes to lead Clark back to that level as its coach.

Clark's Antwon Jackson (23) goes to shoot the ball while under pressure from Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell (0) during the first half of a basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A former Nevada state champion as a player has turned his sights on taking a perennial power back to those heights.

Brian Lang, a guard on Cimarron-Memorial’s 1999 state championship team, has taken the reins of the basketball program at Clark High School. He replaces Cory Duke.

Lang has been involved in coaching basketball in Southern Nevada for more than a decade. He has overseen the development of some of the valley’s top players as an AAU coach and returned to the high school ranks in 2016 as coach of The Meadows, a position he held for three seasons.

In taking the position at Clark, Lang follows in the footsteps of his coach at Cimarron-Memorial, Hank Girardi.

“I just talked to him the other day, and his influence is still going on in my life,” Lang said. “Those values, those fundamentals, being part of a family-oriented program growing up was everything to us. His first job was at Clark, so it feels like everything is coming full circle.”

Clark has been one of the state’s top programs in recent years, having won three straight Class 3A state championships from 2014 to 2016. The Chargers moved up to 4A after the last of those titles and reached the state final in 2017 and 2019 before losing to Bishop Gorman, which has won each of the past nine crowns.

The Chargers had a rough 2019-20 season, finishing 6-18 and 2-10 in the Southwest League. They will play in the new Class 5A beginning next season.

Lang said he only makes two promises — that the Chargers will be fun to watch and they will play hard. As far as the style of play, that will be determined by personnel.

“You’ve got to play to your strengths,” Lang said. “If we can’t play up and down with you, we’re not going to. Our game plan will change game to game, but our fundamentals will not. It’s all about the culture and work ethic, everybody believing in becoming gym rats and studying the game.”

Faith Lutheran, Sierra Vista get new coaches

Ernie Rama has learned under former Faith Lutheran coach Bret Walter since joining the staff in 2012 as the freshman coach.

Rama has been promoted to head the varsity program after Walter resigned. Rama, who coached club basketball with Vegas Elite for four years before joining Faith Lutheran, takes over a program that reached the Class 4A state tournament for the first time last season.

Sierra Vista looked in its own league for its next coach, picking up Joe Bedowitz from Desert Oasis. Bedowitz was 60-52 in four seasons with the Diamondbacks, and he takes over a Mountain Lions team that was 10-18 overall and 0-12 in Southwest League play last season.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.