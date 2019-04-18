Clark’s Frankie Collins will move to Arizona prep school

Clark starting point guard Frankie Collins will transfer to AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) for basketball next season.

Clark starting point guard Frankie Collins will transfer to AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) for basketball next season.

Collins made the announcement on Twitter.

I would like to thank Clark High School and the administration for the 2 great years its been at the school and All my teammates and the coaching staff. For my junior year of high school I am going to be transferring to Arizona and attend @AZCompass_Prep pic.twitter.com/qLxMm9H6UC — frankie (@Frankiecollins0) April 17, 2019

A 6-foot, 1-inch sophomore, Collins averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game and helped the Chargers advance to the Class 4A state championship game.

He was an honorable mention selection on the Review-Journal’s All-State team and has received scholarship offers from UNLV, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Christian among other schools.

Collins joins Maxwell Lewis, who played on Clark’s junior varsity this season, in transferring to AZ Compass Prep, a tuition-free charter school in Chandler, Arizona. The school plays a national schedule in basketball and played in the National section of this season’s Tarkanian Classic.

Lewis played on Somerset-Losee’s varsity as sophomore in 2017-18.

The Chargers also lose eight seniors, including Oklahoma-bound Jalen Hill (17.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Arkansas State-bound Antwon Jackson (13.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg).

Clark coach Chad Beeten declined comment on Collins’ announcement.