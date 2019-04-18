103°F
Boys Basketball

Clark’s Frankie Collins will move to Arizona prep school

By Bartt Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2019 - 1:00 pm
 

Clark starting point guard Frankie Collins will transfer to AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) for basketball next season.

Collins made the announcement on Twitter.

A 6-foot, 1-inch sophomore, Collins averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game and helped the Chargers advance to the Class 4A state championship game.

He was an honorable mention selection on the Review-Journal’s All-State team and has received scholarship offers from UNLV, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Christian among other schools.

Collins joins Maxwell Lewis, who played on Clark’s junior varsity this season, in transferring to AZ Compass Prep, a tuition-free charter school in Chandler, Arizona. The school plays a national schedule in basketball and played in the National section of this season’s Tarkanian Classic.

Lewis played on Somerset-Losee’s varsity as sophomore in 2017-18.

The Chargers also lose eight seniors, including Oklahoma-bound Jalen Hill (17.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Arkansas State-bound Antwon Jackson (13.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg).

Clark coach Chad Beeten declined comment on Collins’ announcement.

