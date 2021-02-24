Coronado’s Jaden Hardy named McDonald’s All-American

Coronado High star guard Jaden Hardy was named a McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday. He averaged 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists in the 2019-20 season.

Coronado junior guard Jaden Hardy (1) drives past Liberty junior center Moliki Matavao (23) in the second quarter on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Liberty High School, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Coronado High's Jaden Hardy (1) drives the ball against Liberty High during the third quarter of their basketball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Coronado High star guard Jaden Hardy was named a McDonald's All-American on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4-inch Hardy is the first player in school history to be named a McDonald’s All-American. It’s the second straight year a Las Vegas-area player has been named, following Trinity Prep guard Daishen Nix.

Hardy did not return a text message seeking comment Tuesday but wrote on Twitter, “Giving all glory to God! Blessed to be burger boy!”

The game has been canceled for the second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the 24-player class will be celebrated on an ESPN special April 3.

Hardy’s selection was no surprise. He’s ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2021 by ESPN and 247Sports.com.

He was the Review-Journal’s Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Year and Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year for 2019-20 after averaging 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Coronado coach Jeff Kaufman said Hardy’s ability is only surpassed by his drive to be a better player.

“For a kid to come in as a freshman and make first-team all-state and average 25.5 points, then continue to get better and better, it’s a testament to how hard he works,” Kaufman said. “This is a kid that doesn’t stop working. He’s never not in the gym, never not running, never not lifting weights. He deserves every accolade he gets.”

One title he won’t have a chance to win is state champion. Hardy said last summer he hoped a strong Coronado team could end the run of nine straight titles for Bishop Gorman.

While not having that opportunity certainly hurts, Hardy has left his mark at Coronado.

“It’s a great honor for him and the school,” Kaufman said. “Especially in a year like this, it’s a true testament to how humble Jaden is that he’s very beloved at Coronado.”

