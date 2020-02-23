Del Sol edges Boulder City for 3A boys Southern crown

LaVerk Hodges’ 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left gave Del Sol a 64-62 overtime win over Boulder City for the Class 3A Southern Region boys basketball championship.

LaVerk Hodges made a 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds left that proved to be the difference in Del Sol’s 64-62 overtime win over Boulder City in the Class 3A Southern Region boys basketball championship game Saturday at Pahrump Valley High School.

Damani Wilks led the Dragons (20-7) with 16 points, while Hodges and Maalik Flowers both added 11. Nati Asfaw, the Dragons’ leading scorer, had a shot to win the game in regulation, but his fadeaway was off the mark.

Del Sol will meet Elko in the state semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Reno High School.

Ethan Speaker had 19 points for Boulder City (20-10), which played its second straight overtime game after surviving an 80-78 triple-overtime semifinal against Sunrise Mountain. Matt Morton added 16 points, Jacob Sanford put in 13 and Gavin Balistere hit for 12 for the Eagles, who take on Churchill County in the state semifinals at 5:10 p.m. Thursday at Reno High School.

Girls

Moapa Valley 34, Pahrump Valley 32 — At Pahrump Valley, Kaitlyn Anderson scored 22 points, including a 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds left that handed the Pirates the Southern Region championship.

In a close game throughout, the teams made the same number of field goals, but Moapa Valley (22-6) was 9-for-13 from the line while the Trojans were 7-for-15. The Pirates’ state semifinal will be against Truckee at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Reno High School.

Kathryn Daffer had 14 point to lead Pahrump Valley (30-3), who get Fernley in the state semifinals at 6:50 p.m. Thursday at Reno High School.

Class 2A

Boys

Lincoln County 64, The Meadows 50 — At Valley High School, Mason Thornock scored 24 points, Kobe Kelley and the Lynx cruised to the Southern Region title.

Lincoln County (19-8) broke an 11-all tie after the first quarter by outscoring the Mustangs 20-11 in the second and never trailed in the second half.

Obinna Ezeanolue led The Meadows (19-7) with 14 points. Lincoln County will face West Wendover in the state semifinals at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Meadows will meet Incline at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in its semifinal. Both games are set for Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

Girls

Calvary Chapel 42, Lincoln County 37 — At Valley High School, Tyra Perkins scored 25 points as the Lions held on for the Southern Region championship.

Olivia Bell added 11 for Calvary Chapel (20-7), which outscored Lincoln County 15-0 in the first quarter. The Lynx rallied and twice got within one, the latter of which came in the final two minutes. But the Lions made enough free throws down the stretch to put the game away.

Abby Mathews had 16 points for Lincoln County (15-9), while Sadie Soderborg put in 10. Calvary Chapel gets White Pine at 11 a.m. Wednesday in its state semifinal, while the Lynx face Incline at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both games will be played at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

Class 1A

Boys

Pahranagat Valley 46, Owyhee 31 — At Faith Lutheran, Ira Bowman scored 14 points, and the Panthers claimed the Southern/Eastern Region championship.

Preston Higbee and Jamison Miller scored 12 points apiece for Pahranagat Valley (19-8), which made five of its six 3-pointers in the third quarter to pull away.

Owyhee (17-10) was led by Clayton Lota’s 13 points. The Panthers will meet Sierra Lutheran at 5:10 p.m., while Owyhee will face Mineral County at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Wooster High School in Reno in the state semifinals.

