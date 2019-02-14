Desert Region: Martel Williams leads Silverado by Green Valley

Martel Williams, a 6-foot-3 muscular, junior wing, scored 24 of his 38 points after halftime, and added 10 rebounds in an 85-74 home victory Wednesday night over Green Valleyin the second round of the Desert Region tournament.

Silverado junior guard Martel Williams prepares to shoot a free throw in the fourth quarter of an 85-74 victory over Green Valley at Silverado High School on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Silverado boys basketball coach Colin Darfour doesn’t want to envision his program without Martel Williams. He won’t have to anytime soon, though.

Because he’ll have Williams for at least one more game this season.

And one more year after that.

Williams, a 6-foot-3 muscular, junior wing, scored 24 of his 38 points after halftime, and added 10 rebounds in an 85-74 home victory Wednesday night over Green Valley in the second round of the Desert Region tournament.

The Skyhawks (14-14) advance to play at Coronado (16-7) on Friday night.

Green Valley finished 9-19.

“He’s an invaluable part of our team,” Darfour said of Williams. “I don’t know how we’re ever going to replace Martel.

”He can get 40 points in almost any game because he takes high percentage shots and he sticks with what we try to do.”

The Skyhawks rode Williams — and his averages of 22 points and 9 rebounds — to a third-place finish in the Southwest League to set up their showdown with the Gators on Wednesday night.

They rode him again in the first half, and he powered his way to 14 points while powering the Skyhawks to a 43-25 halftime lead.

“We controlled the boards and we played great defense in the first half,” Williams said. “They were barely scoring.

“We kept attacking and we were making our shots.”

Williams ran the point for long stretches during the second half and attacked gaps for layups, free-throw attempts or kick out passes to open teammates. He made 11 of his 20 field goals and 13 of 19 free throws.

Teammate Noah Sherrard made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

“We’re confident,” Darfour said. “We’ve got to go play the game (Friday). I’m excited about it.”

Antoine Hines led Green Valley with 23 points.

Liberty 84, Spring Valley 53 — At Liberty, Julian Strawther had 25 points to lead the Patriots past the Grizzlies in the quarterfinals.

Kobe Stroughter added 21 points, and Dante Davis scored 15 for Liberty, which outscored Spring Valley 28-11 in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots (14-11) advance to the quarterfinals and will play at Clark (21-4) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Jahlani Blair had 18 points for the Grizzlies (15-12).

Durango 82, Sierra Vista 71 — At Durango, Anthony Hunter compiled 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Kendrick Gilbert added 26 points, nine rebounds and three steals as the Trailblazers ousted the Mountain Lions.

Keshon Gilbert supplied 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for Durango (8-14), which led 43-34 at halftime.

The Trailblazers play at Bishop Gorman (22-4) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Isaiah Veal scored 28 points to pace Sierra Vista (9-15), and teammate Lowell Chan had 17.

Desert Oasis 81, Basic 68 — At Basic, Nate Van scored 21 points as the Diamondbacks topped the Wolves.

Dominique Ford had 19 points, and Janorris Sejour added 13 points for Desert Oasis, which led 40-29 at halftime.

The Diamondbacks (12-15) play at Foothill (18-8) in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

John Board scored 18 points, Joseph Ramirez supplied 14 points, and Isaiah Belch had 11 points to lead Basic (6-20).