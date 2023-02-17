Durango boys hold off Gorman, advance to state — PHOTOS

Durango defeated Bishop Gorman in the Class 5A Southern League semifinals Thursday, securing a spot in the state tournament and ending the Gaels’ run of state trips.

Durango's Tylen Riley (10) and teammates celebrate after defeating Bishop Gorman following the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango's Tylen Riley (10) and teammates celebrate after defeating Bishop Gorman following the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango's Tylen Riley (10) goes high to lay the ball in over Bishop Gorman's Ryder Elisaldez (24) during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Chris Nwuli (23) drives into Durango's Taj Degourville (24) on the way to the basket during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango Interim Head Coach Michael Lee yells to his players against Bishop Gorman during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Chris Nwuli (23) looks for a shot over Durango's Taj Degourville (24) with teammate Keenan Bey (2) looking up during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango's Colton Kroll (13) grabs a loose ball as Bishop Gorman's Jase Richardson (4) with teammate Keenan Bey (2) tumble in during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Keenan Bey (2) goes over the top of Durango's Colton Kroll (13) during the first half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Head Coach Grant Rice yells to his players against Durango during the first half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango's Taj Degourville (24) elevates over Bishop Gorman's Chris Nwuli (23) land teammate Jaxon Richardson (5) for a score during the first half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango's Tylen Riley (10) leaps out of bounds to save a loose ball as Bishop Gorman's Chris Nwuli (23) looks to him during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Chris Nwuli (23) elevates for a shot over Durango's Taj Degourville (24) during the first half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango's Mason Brown (2) secures a rebound looking to pass to teammate Tylen Riley (10) as Bishop Gorman's Chris Nwuli (23) misses the shot during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango's Tylen Riley (10) is driven out of bounds by Bishop Gorman's Keenan Bey (2) looking down to him during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Chris Nwuli (23) elevates for a pass over Durango's Mason Brown (2) during the first half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango' fans celebrate another score against Bishop Gorman during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango's Tylen Riley (10) gets inside of Bishop Gorman's Jaxon Richardson (5) for a basket during the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango Interim Head Coach Michael Lee is celebrated with his players after defeating Bishop Gorman following the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango players, cheerleaders and fans celebrate after defeating Bishop Gorman following the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango's Tylen Riley (10) celebrates their win over Bishop Gorman following the second half of their Class 5A Southern League semifinal boy's basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Durango senior Tylen Riley isn’t going to lie. His body is bruised and tired. He’s looking forward to the ice bath and recovery day that’s in front of him.

There’s a reason he’s so exhausted. Riley was one of four Durango players who was on the court for every single second of their physical, fast-paced 63-55 road win against Bishop Gorman in a Class 5A Southern League semifinal Thursday.

But the Trailblazers have clinched a berth in the state tournament, making all the sacrifice, the running and the effort more than worth it.

“When we won the game I almost got emotional,” Riley said. “We’ve been through so much.”

Durango junior forward Taj Degourville and sophomore guard Mason Brown both scored 17 points. Bishop Gorman sophomore forward Chris Nwuli led all scorers with 19 points.

It’s Durango’s first appearance in the state tournament since 2020, and the team’s first win against Bishop Gorman since 2008. Durango will play Liberty at 5 p.m. Saturday for the 5A Southern League championship.

“My guys fought,” interim coach Mike Lee said. “They’ve wanted this for a while.”

Lee and fellow assistant Tim Jones took over after coach Chad Beeten abruptly resigned earlier this month.

While Durango advances to the state tournament, Bishop Gorman’s season is finished. It’s the first time the Gaels and coach Grant Rice haven’t made the state tournament since 2008.

“We just came up short tonight,” Rice said. “Durango played really well.”

Durango entered the game knowing it was short-handed because junior forward Michael Bartlett, the team’s sixth man, was unavailable. Degourville said the team practiced without subs in preparation.

The game was tied at 20 after the first quarter, but Durango jumped ahead in the second because of its defense. Led by Riley, the Trailblazers held the Gaels to just nine points in the period, while Degourville and sophomore guard Jevon Yapi each scored 12 first-half points to help Durango take a 38-29 lead into the break.

“We worked way too hard to just let this all go to waste,” Degourville said.

Gorman didn’t go quietly. Degourville picked up his fourth foul with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter and exited for the rest of the period. A big 3 from Gaels senior Eli Bradley was quickly followed by a foul on junior Jase Richardson, who was shooting a 3. He made all his free throws to get Bishop Gorman within four points heading into the fourth quarter.

The Gaels’ press worked effectively, giving them extra possessions, and Nwuli was able to find a rhythm going at Degourville, who was trying to avoid fouling out.

However, the Durango defense completely shut down Gorman in the half court, and Brown and Riley made just enough free throws to secure the win.

“We’re ready to go to the next one,” Lee said. “We’re trying to win this state title.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.