Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Friday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 27 points, five rebounds and six assists in a 76-67 loss to Centennial.

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior had 23 points, two rebounds and two assists in a 68-43 win over Chaparral.

Pharaoh Compton, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 18 points and seven rebounds in a 76-67 loss to Centennial.

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley — The junior scored 19 points in an 83-79 win over Sierra Vista.

Joshua Jefferson, Liberty — The senior had 27 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-50 win over Rancho Christian (California).

Ira Mayweather, Eldorado — The senior scored 22 points in a 76-42 win over Doral Academy.

Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 23 points, six assists and four steals in a 78-41 win over Bishop Manogue.

Gianni Rodriguez, Sierra Vista — The senior scored 18 points in an 83-79 loss to Sierra Vista.

Evan Tatum, Desert Pines — The junior had 18 points and eight rebounds in a 68-43 win over Chaparral.

Dedan Thomas, Liberty — The sophomore scored 19 points in a 74-50 win over Rancho Christian (California).

Darrion Williams, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 78-41 win over Bishop Manogue.

Girls

Gina Bielich, GV Christian — The junior had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and eight steals in a 33-28 win over West Wendover.

Kira Bielich, GV Christian — The freshman had 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 33-28 win over West Wendover.

Jocelyn Coleman, Western — She scored 21 points in a 53-3 win over Amplus Academy.

Emma Humes, Moapa Valley — The senior scored 15 points in a 57-12 win over North Valleys.

Abby Matthews, Lincoln County — The junior scored 23 points in a 39-18 win over Kingman Academy (Arizona).

Destiny Sao-Martinez, Desert Pines — The junior had 17 points and four rebounds in a 70-35 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior scored 22 points in a 49-43 win over Green Valley.

Tatiana Wilder, Desert Pines — The senior had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in a 70-35 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Amplus 67, Equipo Academy 19

Bishop Gorman 78, Bishop Manogue 41

Centennial 76, Spring Valley 67

Desert Pines 68, Chaparral 43

Eldorado 76, Doral Academy 42

Liberty 74, Rancho Christian (California) 50

Valley 83, Sierra Vista 79

Girls

Canyon Springs 63, Sage Ridge 51

Desert Pines 70, Sunrise Mountain 35

Eureka 41, GV Christian 8

Faith Lutheran 49, Spanish Springs 37

GV Christian 33, West Wendover 28

Lincoln County 39, Kingman Academy (Arizona) 18

Lincoln County 43, Lake Havasu (Arizona) 20

Moapa Valley 57, North Valleys 12

Sandy Valley 30, Beatty 28

Silverado 49, Green Valley 43

Western 53, Amplus Academy 3

