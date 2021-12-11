Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Friday’s best high school basketball performances

Boys

Emiliyon Daniels, Somerset Losee — The senior scored 16 points in a 70-45 win over Coral Academy.

Benjamin Jolley, Moapa Valley — The senior scored 17 points in a 66-57 loss to Eldorado.

Austin Keithley, Amplus Academy — The senior had 10 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a 63-40 win over Doral Academy.

Graydon Lemke, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 50-47 loss to Legacy.

John Mobley, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore scored 21 points in a 90-53 win over Millennium (Ariz.).

Josiah Scott, Chaparral — The senior scored 22 points in a 66-57 win over Moapa Valley.

Jeremiah Toby, The Meadows — The sophomore scored 19 points in a 74-40 win over Lincoln County.

Natan Zegeye, Amplus Academy — The senior scored 26 points in a 63-40 win over Doral Academy.

Girls

Yara Bouharb, Calvary Chapel — The senior had 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and eight steals in a 46-10 win over Laughlin.

Grace Knox, Spring Valley — The freshman had 18 points and nine rebounds in a 55-35 win over Clark.

Sophia Rivera, Palo Verde — The junior scored 21 points in a 68-27 win over Sierra Vista.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Amplus Academy 63, Doral Academy 40

Arbor View 62, Page (Ariz.) 29

Beatty 53, Sandy Valley 49

Bishop Gorman 90, Millennium (Ariz.) 53

Boulder City 64, Sky Pointe 51

Chaparral 66, Moapa Valley 57

Legacy 50, Faith Lutheran 47

The Meadows 74, Lincoln County 40

Somerset Losee 70, Coral Academy 45

Girls

Calvary Chapel 46, Laughlin 10

Cimarron-Memorial 51, Durango 40

Liberty 83, Basic 21

Lincoln County 55, The Meadows 36

Lowry 58, Green Valley 26

Moapa Valley 61, Eldorado 6

Palo Verde 68, Sierra Vista 27

Sandy Valley 23, Beatty 18

Shadow Ridge 74, Arbor View 39

Spring Valley 55, Clark 35

Virgin Valley 50, Tech 36

Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal