Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Friday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Ivan Adams, Tech — The senior scored 23 points in a 62-56 loss to Tech.

Emiliyon Daniels, Somerset Losee — The senior scored 18 points in a 68-35 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Amar Das, Sky Pointe — The senior scored 17 points in a 62-56 win over Tech.

Frank Evans, Eldorado — The senior scored 37 points in an 89-81 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Kenyon Giles, Silverado — The senior scored 23 points in a 75-32 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Damauni Houston, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 22 points in an 89-81 win over Eldorado.

Elijah Januik, Pinecrest Cadence — The junior scored 22 points in a 68-35 loss to Somerset Losee.

Terryion Johnson, Equipo Academy — The sophomore scored 22 points in a 74-31 loss to Coral Academy.

Girls

Kira Bleilich, GV Christian — The freshman scored 20 points in a 46-7 win over Amplus Academy.

Yara Bouharb, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 25 points in a 57-44 win over Lincoln County.

Abby Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior scored 17 points in a 57-44 loss to Calvary Chapel.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The junior scored 19 points in a 56-48 win over Legacy.

Gabriella Perelli, Palo Verde — The senior scored 16 points in a 56-48 win over Legacy.

Ashari Thrower, Somerset Losee — The senior scored 18 points in a 55-12 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Amplus 55, GV Christian 51

Boulder City 52, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 30

Coral Academy 74, Equipo Academy 31

Coronado 76, Carver Collegiate Academy (La.) 62

Palo Verde 57, Legacy 50

Shadow Ridge 89, Eldorado 81

Silverado 75, Sunrise Mountain 32

Sky Pointe 62, Tech 56

Somerset Losee 68, Pinecrest Cadence 35

Girls

Calvary Chapel 57, Lincoln County 44

Cimarron-Memorial 61, Chaparral 25

GV Christian 46, Amplus Academy 7

Needles 37, Democracy Prep 31

Palo Verde 56, Legacy 48

Somerset Losee 55, Pinecrest Cadence 12

