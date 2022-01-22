Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Friday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Kihei Aiu, Coral Academy — The senior scored 18 points in a 79-58 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Maximus Bezore, Pinecrest Cadence — The junior scored 22 points in a 79-58 loss to Coral Academy.

Isiaac Boykin, Desert Pines — The junior had 18 points and eight steals in a 75-33 win over Clark.

Elijah Burney, Centennial — The junior scored 17 points in a 62-50 win over Palo Verde.

Emeka Ceaser, Centennial — The senior scored 20 points in a 62-50 win over Palo Verde.

Sylis Gray-Crump, Bonanza — The senior scored 20 points in a 72-46 win over Valley.

Lucas Hamilton, Coral Academy — The sophomore scored 18 points in a 79-58 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Zaihkeen Minter-Bey, Chaparral — The senior scored 19 points in a 65-62 win over Del Sol.

Peyton Neilson, Moapa Valley — The senior scored 23 points in a 76-21 win over Equipo Academy.

Rone Perlman, Coral Academy — The junior scored 18 points in a 79-58 win over Pinecrest Cadence.

Aaron Price, Liberty — The senior scored 19 points in a 77-55 win over Coronado.

Karson Roberts, Bonanza — The junior scored 20 points in a 72-46 win over Valley.

Jamir Stephens, Desert Pines — The senior had 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five assists in a 75-33 win over Clark.

Dedan Thomas, Liberty — The sophomore scored 20 points in a 77-55 win over Coronado.

Kobe Wesley, Sky Pointe — The senior scored 17 points in a 75-58 win over Pinecrest Sloan Canyon.

Ja’quavis Williford, Western — The junior scored 18 points in a 54-33 win over Green Valley.

Shyne Willis, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon — The junior scored 21 points in a 75-58 loss to Sky Pointe.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Bonanza 72, Valley 46

Centennial 62, Palo Verde 50

Chaparral 65, Del Sol 62

Coral Academy 79, Pinecrest Cadence 58

Desert Pines 75, Clark 33

Las Vegas 72, Doral Academy 30

Legacy 75, Shadow Ridge 68

Liberty 77, Coronado 55

Moapa Valley 76, Equipo Academy 21

Rancho 94, Eldorado 28

Sky Pointe 75, Pinecrest Sloan Canyon 58

Western 54, Green Valley 33

Girls

Lake Mead 42, White Pine 32

Pahrump Valley 45, SLAM Nevada 27

