Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Durango High School's Mason Brown (12) and Durango High School's Taj Degourville (24) stop Coronado High School's Peralta (0) from going to the basket during the second half of a basketball game at Coronado High School, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Friday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Alijah Adem, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 36 points, eight assists and five steals in a 90-73 win over Rancho.

Leyton Barr, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 14 points in a 63-56 loss to Centennial.

Jordan Cosby, Spring Valley — The sophomore had 15 points and three steals in a 90-73 win over Rancho.

Taj Degourville, Durango — The sophomore scored 19 points in a 69-64 overtime win over Coronado.

Osiris Grady, Coronado — The junior scored 18 points in a 69-64 overtime loss to Durango.

Richard Isaacs, Coronado — The senior scored 20 points in a 69-64 overtime loss to Durango.

Justin Jefferson, Liberty — The senior scored 15 points in a 77-45 win over Canyon Springs.

Jaylen Pollard, Canyon Springs — The senior scored 15 points in a 77-45 loss to Liberty.

Tylen Riley, Durango — The junior scored 16 points in a 69-64 overtime win over Coronado.

Dedan Thomas, Liberty — The sophomore scored 14 points in a 77-45 win over Canyon Springs.

Tayan Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored 34 points in a 78-61 win over Del Sol.

Girls

Olivia Bell, Calvary Chapel — The senior scored 25 points in a 49-43 win over Lake Mead.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The sophomore scored 19 points in a 51-27 win over Mojave.

Jaida Harris, Lake Mead — The junior scored 20 points in a 49-43 loss to Calvary Chapel.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The junior scored 33 points in a 61-43 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior had 38 points, 12 steals, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 66-4 win over Amplus Academy.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The junior scored 16 points in a 51-27 win over Mojave.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Bonanza 66, Legacy 63

Boulder City 61, Pahrump Valley 38

Centennial 63, Faith Lutheran 56

Chaparral 55, Basic 49

Cimarron-Memorial 78, Del Sol 61

Durango 69, Coronado 64 (OT)

GV Christian 62, Sandy Valley 35

Liberty 77, Canyon Springs 45

Spring Valley 90, Rancho 73

Virgin Valley 51, Moapa Valley 30

Girls

Calvary Chapel 49, Lake Mead 43

Centennial 88, Faith Lutheran 20

GV Christian 42, Sandy Valley 25

Las Vegas 51, Mojave 27

Lincoln County 45, Laughlin 17

Moapa Valley 46, Virgin Valley 23

Pahrump Valley 55, Boulder City 21

Palo Verde 61, Sunrise Mountain 43

Silverado 66, Amplus Academy 4

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

