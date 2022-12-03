Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Mojave’s Giali Chapman (2) shoots against Faith Lutheran’s LJ Mercurius (2) during a boys high school basketball game at Durango High School on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas — The sophomore guard helped the Wildcats overcome a 12-point deficit to beat Canyon Springs 65-61.

Evan Tatum, Desert Pines — The senior led a balanced attack with 21 points and three rebounds as the Jaguars defeated Cimarron-Memorial 76-58.

Rylan Almaza, Sierra Vista — The junior guard had five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for the Mountain Lions in their 58-52 win over Desert Oasis.

Girls

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The senior guard logged six points to lead the Panthers past Durango 39-14 in the Battle Born Showcase tournament.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 15 points in the Winter Tip-Off Classic at Reno to help the Crusaders beat Douglas 56-37.

Tanayia Lang, Chaparral — The senior scored 13 points to help the Cowboys hold off a late charge by Mojave for a 30-29 win.

Mia Sao Martinez, Desert Pines — The senior guard had 12 points and four steals to help the Jaguars dominate Western 60-6.

Emelia Rodriguez, Desert Oasis — The senior forward racked up 14 points to help the Diamondbacks get a 54-19 victory over Sierra Vista.

Friday’s scores

Boys

Eureka 57, Tonopah 19

Needles 46, Williams (Ariz.) 35

Battle Mountain 52, Spring Mountain 30

American Leadership Academy (Utah) 53, Pahrump Valley 37

Lincoln County 61, Virgin Valley 59

Orem (Utah) 75, Liberty 61

Liberty 81, Cypress Corner (Utah) 75

Cornerstone (Calif.) 76, Lake Mead 66

Sierra Vista 58, Desert Oasis 52

Desert Pines 76, Cimarron-Memorial 58

Las Vegas 65, Canyon Springs 61

Girls

Wendover 62, Green Valley Christian 19

Virgin Valley 49, Lincoln County 42

Needles 53, Pahrump Valley 38

Wedover (Utah) 62, Green Valley Christian 19

Eureka 49, Green Valley Christian 35

Eureka 40, Tonopah 17

Moapa Valley 63, White Pine 26

Sandy Valley 32, Beatty 4

Wooster 49, Coral Academy 7

Palo Verde 39, Durango 14

Faith Lutheran 56, Douglas 37

Desert Pines 60,Western 6

Chaparral 30, Mojave 29

Desert Oasis 54, Sierra Vista 19