40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Boys Basketball

GV Christian routs Sage Ridge in 1A boys state tournament

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2022 - 10:09 pm
 
Green Valley Christian center Joshua Valencia (55) moves the ball against Adelson’s Juda ...
Green Valley Christian center Joshua Valencia (55) moves the ball against Adelson’s Judah Hafter (24) in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

GV Christian eased into the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament semifinals with a 54-29 win over Sage Ridge on Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

The Guardians (16-7) got 21 points from Joshua Valencia and 16 from David Thurman. GV Christian will face Mineral County (16-7), a 51-46 winner over Eureka (15-6), at 4:40 p.m. Friday at Chaparral High.

No. 1W Pyramid Lake 47, No. 2S Spring Mountain 44 — Demetrius Ivanoff scored 24 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Golden Eagles.

Spring Mountain (5-9) was outscored 19-9 in the fourth quarter. Angel Mariano Orozco scored 18 points to lead Pyramid Lake, which will meet the winner of the Pahranagat Valley-Owyhee game at 8 p.m. Friday at Chaparral.

Girls

No. 1C Pahranagat Valley 59, No. 2S Beaver Dam 31 — Jersey Tsosie scored 24 points for the Panthers.

Pahranagat Valley (21-6) will play Pyramid Lake (23-4), a 60-31 winner over Eureka (14-5), at 6:20 p.m. Friday at Chaparral. Shyanne Pierce led Beaver Dam (5-12) with 14 points.

No. 2C Round Mountain 57, No. 1S GV Christian 35 — Brooklyn Hanks scored 24 of her 29 points in the first half for the Knights.

Round Mountain (14-7) will meet Coleville (20-2), a 47-41 winner over Wells (20-4), in the semifinals at 4:40 p.m. Friday at Chaparral. Gina Bielich scored 16 points to lead GV Christian (10-9).

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Class 4A teams excited about chance to crown new champions
Class 4A teams excited about chance to crown new champions
2
Shadow Ridge rolls to 5A state flag football title — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge rolls to 5A state flag football title — PHOTOS
3
Bishop Gorman boys look to cap perfect season with state title
Bishop Gorman boys look to cap perfect season with state title
4
Centennial eyes 7th straight state girls basketball title
Centennial eyes 7th straight state girls basketball title
5
Liberty guard attracts attention from UNLV, other DI schools
Liberty guard attracts attention from UNLV, other DI schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bishop Gorman’s John Mobley Jr. (3) looks to pass during the first half of a boys high s ...
Bishop Gorman boys open state playoffs with win
By / RJ

John Mobley scored 25 points, Darrion Williams added 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead top-seeded Bishop Gorman over Foothill in the Class 5A Southern Region quarterfinals.