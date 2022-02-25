GV Christian routs Sage Ridge in 1A boys state tournament

Joshua Valencia scored 21 points and David Thurman 16 to lead GV Christian to an easy win in the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

Green Valley Christian center Joshua Valencia (55) moves the ball against Adelson’s Judah Hafter (24) in the third quarter of their 1A South Regional semifinal basketball game at Sandy Valley High School Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

GV Christian eased into the Class 1A boys state basketball tournament semifinals with a 54-29 win over Sage Ridge on Thursday at Cox Pavilion.

The Guardians (16-7) got 21 points from Joshua Valencia and 16 from David Thurman. GV Christian will face Mineral County (16-7), a 51-46 winner over Eureka (15-6), at 4:40 p.m. Friday at Chaparral High.

No. 1W Pyramid Lake 47, No. 2S Spring Mountain 44 — Demetrius Ivanoff scored 24 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Golden Eagles.

Spring Mountain (5-9) was outscored 19-9 in the fourth quarter. Angel Mariano Orozco scored 18 points to lead Pyramid Lake, which will meet the winner of the Pahranagat Valley-Owyhee game at 8 p.m. Friday at Chaparral.

Girls

No. 1C Pahranagat Valley 59, No. 2S Beaver Dam 31 — Jersey Tsosie scored 24 points for the Panthers.

Pahranagat Valley (21-6) will play Pyramid Lake (23-4), a 60-31 winner over Eureka (14-5), at 6:20 p.m. Friday at Chaparral. Shyanne Pierce led Beaver Dam (5-12) with 14 points.

No. 2C Round Mountain 57, No. 1S GV Christian 35 — Brooklyn Hanks scored 24 of her 29 points in the first half for the Knights.

Round Mountain (14-7) will meet Coleville (20-2), a 47-41 winner over Wells (20-4), in the semifinals at 4:40 p.m. Friday at Chaparral. Gina Bielich scored 16 points to lead GV Christian (10-9).

